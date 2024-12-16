In 30 minutes you can make the tastiest caramelized sprouts with butter beans for Christmas. Romy London’s recipe is a delicious, high-protein, vegan dish perfect for festive celebrations. Brussels sprouts, a seasonal vegetable in winter, are pan-fried until golden and caramelized, enhancing their natural sweetness. Paired with creamy butter beans and a smoky paprika-spiced sauce, this dish is packed full of flavor.
To prepare, cook halved sprouts in olive oil until tender and caramelized. Add garlic, smoked paprika, balsamic vinegar, and agave syrup for a balance of smoky, tangy, and sweet flavors. Stir in butter beans and plum tomatoes, allowing the mixture to simmer and develop rich flavors. Roasted chestnuts and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice add crunch and brightness to the dish, while chopped parsley provides a fresh finish.
This festive recipe is a perfect centerpiece or side dish for Christmas. It’s nutritious, seasonal, and sure to impress friends and family with its vibrant flavors.
Caramelized sprouts with butter beans
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 500 g Brussels sprouts trimmed and halved
- A dash of salt & black pepper
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1 tsp smoked paprika powder
- 1 tbsp agave syrup
- 1 splash of balsamic vinegar
- 1 tin butter beans drained and rinsed
- 1 tin plum tomatoes (400g)
- Salt & pepper to taste
- 100 g roasted chestnuts chopped
- Juice of ½ lemon
- 50 g fresh parsley chopped
Instructions
- Heat the olive in a large pan over medium heat. Add Brussels sprouts, salt and pepper. Cook until the sprouts are slightly tender and their edges lightly caramelized.
- Add the garlic and smoked paprika and once fragrant, stir in the roasted chestnuts, agave syrup and balsamic vinegar.
- Pour in the drained butter beans and plum tomatoes and gently stir to combine.
- Let the mixture simmer for 5-8 minutes to allow all the flavors to infuse. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- In the meantime, pan-fry the chestnuts in a little oil until the edges are lightly crispy. Set aside.
- Before serving, stir through the lemon juice, garnish with fresh parsley and crispy chestnuts.
This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.
