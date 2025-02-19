Oven-Baked Butter Chickpeas Is A Protein-Packed Vegan Dinner

Katy Beskow’s oven-baked butter chickpeas from her cookbook Vegan Pantry is an easy and comforting dish perfect for any night. This recipe brings together cauliflower, potatoes, and chickpeas in a rich coconut milk sauce. The coconut milk acts as a creamy, dairy-free base, adding a subtle sweetness and depth to the dish as it bakes in the oven.

Chickpeas are an excellent source of plant-based protein and fiber, while cauliflower offers a dose of vitamins C and K. Potatoes add heartiness to the meal, providing energy-boosting carbohydrates. The mango chutney and curry paste lend a unique sweetness and spice, while the sultanas bring a touch of fruitiness that balances the savory flavors.

This dish is great for a cozy dinner, as it’s simple to make and packed with nourishing ingredients. It’s perfect on its own or paired with pilau rice or naan bread for an extra filling meal. Not only is it flavorful, but it’s also a great way to enjoy a nutritious, vegan meal with minimal effort.

Oven-baked butter chickpeas

Try these oven-baked butter chickpeas with cauliflower, baby potatoes, onion, and a tasty mango chutney. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 1 small cauliflower torn into bite-sized florets, leaves and stem discarded

8 new or baby potatoes

1 red onion quartered

Drizzle of sunflower oil

1 x 400 ml can of full-fat coconut milk

1 tbsp medium curry paste

1 tbsp tomato purée paste

1 tbsp mango chutney

Pinch of chili red pepper flakes

1 tbsp sultanas golden raisins

1 x 400 g can or jar of chickpeas drained and rinsed

Generous pinch of sea salt

Juice of ½ unwaxed lemon

Small handful of coriander cilantro leaves, to serve Instructions Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas mark 6.

Arrange the cauliflower, potatoes and red onion in a large, deep roasting tray, or over two smaller trays. Drizzle with sunflower oil, then roast in the oven for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, pour the coconut milk into a jug (pitcher) or bowl, then whisk in the curry paste, tomato purée, mango chutney and chili flakes. Set aside.

Carefully remove the roasting tray from the oven and add the sultanas and chickpeas.

Pour the spiced coconut milk around the vegetables, fully coating the sultanas and chickpeas.

Return the roasting tray to the oven and cook for 30 minutes until the simmering sauce has thickened and the vegetables have softened.

Remove from the oven and season with salt. Drizzle over the lemon juice and scatter with coriander leaves just before serving. EASY TIP Use a deep roasting tray that will hold all of the ingredients, plus the coconut sauce. If your roasting tray appears too full, transfer the ingredients to a cast-iron or ovenproof glass casserole dish.

This recipe was republished with permission from Vegan Pantry by Katy Beskow (Quadrille, £22), Photography © Luke Albert

