X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Oven-Baked Butter Chickpeas Is A Protein-Packed Vegan Dinner

Chickpeas are packed with plant protein

By

2 Minutes Read

a dish of oven-baked butter chickpeas with chutney, cauliflower, potatoes, and curry spices This recipe includes sultanas and mango chutney that pairs well with the coconut milk base - Media Credit: Katy Beskow
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Katy Beskow’s oven-baked butter chickpeas from her cookbook Vegan Pantry is an easy and comforting dish perfect for any night. This recipe brings together cauliflower, potatoes, and chickpeas in a rich coconut milk sauce. The coconut milk acts as a creamy, dairy-free base, adding a subtle sweetness and depth to the dish as it bakes in the oven.

Chickpeas are an excellent source of plant-based protein and fiber, while cauliflower offers a dose of vitamins C and K. Potatoes add heartiness to the meal, providing energy-boosting carbohydrates. The mango chutney and curry paste lend a unique sweetness and spice, while the sultanas bring a touch of fruitiness that balances the savory flavors.

This dish is great for a cozy dinner, as it’s simple to make and packed with nourishing ingredients. It’s perfect on its own or paired with pilau rice or naan bread for an extra filling meal. Not only is it flavorful, but it’s also a great way to enjoy a nutritious, vegan meal with minimal effort.

Read more: How To Make This Game-Changing Vegan Lasagna Soup

Oven-baked butter chickpeas

Try these oven-baked butter chickpeas with cauliflower, baby potatoes, onion, and a tasty mango chutney.
a dish of oven-baked butter chickpeas with chutney, cauliflower, potatoes, and curry spices
No ratings yet
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 1 small cauliflower torn into bite-sized florets, leaves and stem discarded
  • 8 new or baby potatoes
  • 1 red onion quartered
  • Drizzle of sunflower oil
  • 1 x 400 ml can of full-fat coconut milk
  • 1 tbsp medium curry paste
  • 1 tbsp tomato purée paste
  • 1 tbsp mango chutney
  • Pinch of chili red pepper flakes
  • 1 tbsp sultanas golden raisins
  • 1 x 400 g can or jar of chickpeas drained and rinsed
  • Generous pinch of sea salt
  • Juice of ½ unwaxed lemon
  • Small handful of coriander cilantro leaves, to serve

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas mark 6.
  • Arrange the cauliflower, potatoes and red onion in a large, deep roasting tray, or over two smaller trays. Drizzle with sunflower oil, then roast in the oven for 20 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, pour the coconut milk into a jug (pitcher) or bowl, then whisk in the curry paste, tomato purée, mango chutney and chili flakes. Set aside.
  • Carefully remove the roasting tray from the oven and add the sultanas and chickpeas.
  • Pour the spiced coconut milk around the vegetables, fully coating the sultanas and chickpeas.
  • Return the roasting tray to the oven and cook for 30 minutes until the simmering sauce has thickened and the vegetables have softened.
  • Remove from the oven and season with salt. Drizzle over the lemon juice and scatter with coriander leaves just before serving.
EASY TIP
Use a deep roasting tray that will hold all of the ingredients, plus the coconut sauce. If your roasting tray appears too full, transfer the ingredients to a cast-iron or ovenproof glass casserole dish.

This recipe was republished with permission from Vegan Pantry by Katy Beskow (Quadrille, £22), Photography © Luke Albert

Read more: 30-Minute Creamy Vegan Lentil Curry

Tagged

cauliflower

chickpeas

high protein

potato

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Editorial Team

The Plant Based News editorial team covers a wide range of topics relating to veganism and plant-based living.

More by Editorial Team

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active