Vegan broccoli recipes are a go-to in many plant-based kitchens, and for good reason. Broccoli is part of the cruciferous family, which includes kale, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts. People love broccoli for its crunch, mild flavor, and nutrient content. It’s loaded with fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, and plant-based calcium. It’s also rich in compounds like sulforaphane, which researchers link to anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits.

You’ll find broccoli in stores year-round, but it’s best in cooler seasons between autumn and early spring. It’s fresh, crisp, and just a little sweet when you catch it in season. Whether you use tenderstem or regular florets, it cooks fast and pairs well with a lot of flavors.

Broccoli works in all kinds of vegan dishes. Toss it into a stir fry with tofu, roast it for a salad, or simmer it into a creamy soup. It’s great in comfort food too, like a cheesy bake or a savory cobbler. You can even mix it into a curry or add it to a sheet-pan meal.

There’s no one way to enjoy broccoli, and that’s what makes it such a staple. It’s simple, versatile, and always worth adding to your plate. Here are 10 vegan broccoli recipes that show just how much you can do with this humble veg.

Roasted aubergine and broccoli lentil curry

Amy Lanza This curry is full of veggies and gut-friendly ingredients

The first recipe on this list is by Amy Lanza. A quick and easy roasted aubergine and broccoli lentil curry is just what you want for dinner. The curry comes with aubergine and vegetables in a miso dressing, while the creamy coconut milk and spices make the dish rich and flavorful. Serve it with peanuts, cilantro, and some coconut yogurt and enjoy.

Vegan broccoli cheddar soup

Bailey Ruskus and Steve Ruskus This soup is free from dairy and gluten

This vegan broccoli cheddar soup by Bailey Ruskus is creamy, cheesy, and totally dairy-free. Cashews, coconut milk, and nutritional yeast create the rich base, while miso and turmeric add depth. The soup blends white carrots, potatoes, and broccoli into a smooth, hearty meal perfect with crusty bread or a vegan grilled cheese.

15-minute spicy, sweet, & sour tofu broccoli

Janet Gronnow Gochujang adds a spicy, earthy sweetness to this dish

Janet Gronnow’s 15-minute tofu and broccoli stir-fry is quick, spicy, and full of flavor. Crispy tofu and tender broccoli are tossed in a bold sweet and sour sauce made with gochujang, orange juice, and chili garlic sauce. It’s packed with plant protein and comes together fast, making it ideal for busy weeknights.

30-minute miso lemon broccoli with whipped spring onion tofu

Jo Sidey Tender stem broccoli has a milder flavor and different texture to regular broccoli

Next have this 30-minute miso lemon broccoli with whipped spring onion tofu. It’s a healthy lunch with tenderstem broccoli and a silken tofu whip with nutritional yeast, spring onion, and lemon zest. The recipe comes from Elly Smart and is great with a drizzle of chili oil.

Vegan broccoli cheddar cobbler

Lauren Boehme and Julie Grace This cobbler is made with a cashew and vegan cheese sauce

Lauren Hartmann’s vegan broccoli cheddar cobbler is comfort food at its best. The dish uses a dairy-free cashew sauce with vegan cheddar. Broccoli is cooked with garlic, onion, and vegetable broth and mixed in with the cheese sauce. The dish is topped by biscuits that become golden in the oven.

Easy sheet pan broccoli and tofu

Rise Shine Cook This recipe is so simple and tasty

This sheet pan broccoli and tofu recipe from Rise Shine Cook is perfect when you want something fast, protein-packed, and tasty. You roast tofu and broccoli together until golden, then toss the tofu in a creamy sauce made with nut butter, tamari, lime juice, and maple syrup. It’s simple and all done on one pan.

Vegan cheesy broccoli bake

Isa Chandra Moskowitz This vegan cheesy broccoli bake will become a fall staple thanks to it’s addition of high-protein silken tofu

Isa Chandra Moskowitz‘ high-protein vegan cheesy broccoli bake uses silken tofu, tahini, nutritional yeast, and breadcrumbs to make a cheesy sauce. Broccoli bakes in the sauce and makes a super easy meal great for sharing.

Lentil broccoli vegan summer salad

Natlicious Food Legumes plus greens equals a heart-healthy salad you can make anytime

Natlicious Food‘s lentil and broccoli salad contains vitamin C, iron, plant protein, and fiber. It is easy to make, and you only need a few ingredients to help it come together. The lentils and broccoli are cooked with vegetable stock and seasonings, and then an orange dressing finishes the salad.

Broccoli stir fry with chickpeas

ElaVegan A sweet and sour sauce pairs perfectly with the gingery, garlicky broccoli

This garlic broccoli stir-fry with chickpeas is made in under 30 minutes and is super simple. ElaVegan‘s dish comes together in one pan with a garlic-ginger sauce, tender broccoli, and protein-rich chickpeas. A splash of soy sauce, maple syrup, and vinegar adds sweet and tangy notes. Serve it over rice for a complete meal.

Orange tofu and broccoli

Plant Baes This tofu is anything but bland thanks to an orange marinade

The last dish on this list is Plant Bae‘s orange tofu and broccoli dish reimagined a takeout favorite in a plant-based, protein-rich way. Baked tofu and crisp broccoli get coated in a bright, sticky orange sauce made with ginger, garlic, tamari, and maple syrup. Each serving packs 29g of plant protein, making it a solid choice for fueling your day.

