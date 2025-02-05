Moroccan-Inspired Vegan Tagine

This Moroccan-inspired tagine from The Plant-Based Family Cookbook by Claire Swift and Sarah Biagetti is a hearty and high-protein vegan dinner. Packed with chickpeas, sweet potatoes, zucchini, and bell peppers, it brings together a mix of warm spices like cumin, cinnamon, smoked paprika, and turmeric. The addition of dried apricots adds a touch of sweetness that makes this dish especially appealing to kids.

The tagine is served with quinoa, a protein-rich grain that provides essential amino acids. Topping the dish with toasted almonds adds crunch, while fresh mint and pomegranate seeds bring a burst of freshness. This combination makes for a balanced, nourishing meal that’s both filling and flavorful.

This dish is great for family dinners, meal prep, or even special occasions. The slow-cooked vegetables absorb all the rich flavors, making each bite better than the last. Whether you’re new to tagine or a longtime fan, this version is an easy way to enjoy a classic North African dish in a plant-based way.

Moroccan-inspired tagine

This tagine is filled with chunky vegetables and is spiced with harissa. Sweet potato and dried apricots make the dish sweet and warm, perfect for a family dinner. No ratings yet Duration 40 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 1 tbsp (15 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

1 onion finely chopped

2 cloves garlic finely chopped

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground smoked paprika

1/2 tsp ground turmeric

2 tbsp (32 g) tomato puree

1 heaped tsp harissa paste

1 medium (300 g) sweet potato cut into 1-inch (2-cm) cubes

1 red bell pepper chopped into bite-size pieces

1 yellow bell pepper chopped into bite-size pieces

1 zucchini sliced into small chunks

2 (14-oz [400-g]) cans chopped tomatoes

1 (14-oz [400-g]) can chickpeas drained

4 oz (100 g) dried apricots roughly chopped

1 vegetable stock cube

1 ½ cups (300 ml) boiling water

Juice of ½ lemon

Pinch of salt

Freshly ground black pepper To serve Cooked quinoa

Toasted flaked almonds

Handful fresh mint or parsley

Pomegranate seeds Instructions Heat the olive oil in a large deep saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes until it starts to soften, stirring regularly.

Now add the garlic, cumin, cinnamon, smoked paprika, turmeric, tomato puree and harissa paste and cook with the onion for a couple of minutes, until you can smell the aroma of the spices.

Then add the chopped sweet potato, bell peppers and zucchini and stir.

Next tip in the canned tomatoes, chickpeas and chopped apricots. Crumble over the stock cube, pour in the boiling water and season to taste with lemon juice, salt and pepper. Stir.

Bring to a boil, cover the pan with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Simmer and cook for 25 to 30 minutes, until the vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally.

While the tagine is cooking, cook the quinoa according to the package instructions. Roughly chop the herbs and toast the flaked almonds in a dry skillet for 3 to 4 minutes, until just golden; keep them moving around so they don’t burn.

Serve the tagine with quinoa, toasted almond flakes, fresh mint and parsley and a sprinkle of pomegranate seeds.

Once the tagine is fully cooled, portion into airtight containers and store in the fridge for up to 2 days or freeze. Defrost thoroughly before reheating.

Reprinted with permission from The Plant-Based Family Cookbook by Claire Swift and Sarah Biagetti. Page Street Publishing Co. 2021.

