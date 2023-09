Autumn is officially here, meaning many of us are swapping BBQs, salads, and sandwiches for warm and comforting recipes like soups, stews, and dahl. If you’re looking for some easy and delicious vegan fall recipes, look no further than this apple and ginger dahl.

Dahl (sometimes spelt “dal” or “daal”) refers dried and split pulses or legumes (like lentils, peas, or beans). The word is also used to describe a dish made from these pulses, where they are cooked with spices like turmeric, cumin, and coriander, as well as vegetables like tomatoes and onions. Dahl originates in India, and is a hugely popular and naturally plant-based dish. Like many vegan dahl recipes, this method uses lentils.

What are lentils?

Lentils are a type of legume that are generally cheap and readily available in supermarkets across the world. They are a widely used ingredient for a variety of dishes, and are thought to offer a number of health benefits.

As well as being rich in protein and fiber, they also feature magnesium, b vitamins, iron, zinc, and potassium. As well as dahl, they are often found in plant-based curries, soups, salads, sauces, and more. They have long been a popular meat replacement in vegetarian and vegan diets.

The below autumn recipe, which comes from plant-based chef Happy Skin Kitchen, features a slightly unusual addition to a dahl recipe – apple. It also contains turmeric, which is thought to contain a number of health benefits. Here’s how to make it:

Apple and dahl recipe

I know it might sound a bit weird using apple in a dahl, but it actually works so well! The Jazz apple adds a natural sweetness to the dish and makes it extra delicious! This recipe is also perfect for freezing so you can always have a nutritious meal on hand! No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 1 tbsp coconut oil

1 white onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, crushed

A thumb piece of ginger, grated

1 tsp curry powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

1 Jazz apple, grated on the large holes of a box grater

1 cup red split lentils, rinsed

1 can coconut milk

Salt & pepper to taste Instructions Add the coconut oil to a large pan and place on a medium heat. Once hot, add in the curry powder, cumin & cayenne pepper. Cook for few minutes making sure to keep stirring to prevent from burning.

Add in the chopped onion and cook for 5-6 minutes until the onion start to caramelise.

Add in the grated ginger, turmeric and garlic and cook for another couple of minutes.

Add in the grated apple, lentils and stir to coat. Stir in the coconut milk and 2 cups of water and bring it to boil. Turn down the heat to a simmer and cook for 25-30 minutes until the lentils are soft and you have a creamy consistency.

Serve with a squeeze of lime juice and top with coconut yogurt, chopped coriander and some chilli flakes.

