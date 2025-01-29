30-Minute Creamy Vegan Lentil Curry

This vegan curry is packed with protein from the lentils and silken tofu hidden in the sauce. If you’re after a nutritious vegan dinner that’s easy to make, this Natlicious Food recipe is a great one to try.

Lentils are one of the oldest cultivated crops, with evidence of their consumption dating back over 9,000 years. They were a staple in ancient civilizations, including in Egypt, and India, due to their ability to grow in diverse climates and nutrient-rich profile. Over time, lentils spread across Europe, Africa, and Asia, becoming a key ingredient in many regional cuisines. Today, they are widely grown in countries such as Canada, India, and Turkey, with various types, including red, green, brown, and black lentils, used in a range of dishes.

Lentils are valued for their high protein content, making them an important plant-based protein source. They are also rich in fiber, iron, and essential vitamins, supporting digestion and overall health. Their ability to absorb flavors makes them a popular addition to curries, where they create a thick, hearty texture. Common in Indian, Middle Eastern, and Southeast Asian cuisine, lentil-based curries, such as dal, provide a nutritious, budget-friendly, and satisfying meal that complements a variety of ingredients.

This recipe features lentils, pumpkin, and a wide range of spices. The addition of silken tofu doesn’t just bring protein – it also creates a rich, creamy sauce that’s completely dairy-free.

Vegan lentil curry

This vegan lentil curry is packed with protein and takes just 30 minutes to make – a perfect midweek meal. No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Prep Time 30 minutes mins Servings 3 Ingredients 300 g pumpkin (optional)

Salt and pepper

4 tbsp vegetable oil

1 cinnamon stick

1 star anise

1/2 tsp mustard seeds

3 cloves

3 cardamon

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves of garlic , chopped

1/2 tsp of each chili flakes, garlic powder, curry powder, turmeric powder and oregano

1 tomato (6-8 cherry tomatoes), chopped

200 ml liquid veggie stock

300 g silken tofu

240 g canned beluga lentils, drained and rinsed

1 tbsp maple syrup

1/2 lime, juice

1 spring onion Instructions If you are using a pumpkin, cut it in 0.5cm slices, season it with salt and pepper and 1 tablespoon of oil.

Place them in a tray, on a single layer, and bake them in a preheated oven at 200°C foe 25 minutes.

In a wide pan, add the remaining oil, along with the cinnamon, start anise, mustard seeds, cloves and cardamon.

Cook for a minute, then add the onions with a pinch of salt and cook until translucent.

Add the garlic and spices, and sauté for a minute.

Remove the cinnamon stick, star anise, cloves and cardamon.

Add the tomatoes, cook for 2-3 minutes, then add a splash from the vegetable stock.

Add the onion-tomato mixture in a food processor, along with the silken tofu and blend.

Add the mixture back to the pan, along with the cooked lentils and the remaining veggie stock.

Cook for 15 minutes on medium heat.

Finish with a pinch of salt and pepper, maple syrup, and lime juice.

Serve with basmati rice and peas, and some spring onions.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

