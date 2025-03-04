How To Make This Vegan Chana Masala

Jody Eddy’s chickpea stew, or chana masala, from Eat Like A Monk, is a flavorful, hearty dish. It’s a simple yet nourishing stew that celebrates the goodness of chickpeas simmered in a tangy, spiced sauce. The careful balance of spices like cumin, garam masala, turmeric, and coriander makes this dish both aromatic and full of rich flavors.

Making chana masala is a great way to slow down and appreciate the cooking process. Sautéing onions, garlic, and ginger in vegetable oil sets the stage for the aromatic base, while the spices build layers of flavor. Adding tomatoes and chickpeas gives the stew its body and texture. The chickpeas cook in their own liquid, absorbing the flavors of the sauce and becoming tender.

This dish is perfect for a cozy dinner. Serve it with warm rice and naan or roti to complete the meal. It’s not only comforting but also offers a good dose of plant-based protein, thanks to the chickpeas. Plus, it keeps well in the fridge for a few days, making it great for meal prep.

Chana masala

For a meditative cooking experience try this chana masala or chickpea stew for dinner tonight. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon cumin seeds

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 onion finely chopped

3 cloves garlic minced

1 inch (2.5 cm) piece fresh ginger, peeled and minced

1 cup (200 g) coarsely chopped tomatoes

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon red chilli powder such as Kashmiri

2 cans (14 oz/400 g) chickpeas (undrained)

½ cup (120 ml) water

Salt

Fresh cilantro leaves for garnish

Cooked rice for serving

Naan or roti for serving Instructions In a pan, heat the oil over medium heat.

Add the cumin seeds and once they begin to sizzle, about 1 minute, add the tomato paste, onion, garlic, and ginger.

Sauté until the onion is golden brown, 7–9 minutes. Add the tomatoes, garam masala, turmeric, coriander, and red chili powder and cook until the tomatoes have broken down and are very soft, about 7 minutes.

Add the chickpeas and their liquid and stir until they are completely coated.

Add the water, reduce the heat to medium- low, and cook for 10 minutes longer, stirring occasionally. Season to taste with salt.

Spoon the chana masala into warm bowls, garnish with cilantro, and serve with rice and naan.

The stew will keep in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Eat Like A Monk – a plant-based guide to conscious cooking & mindful eating by Jody Eddy, published by Insight Editions (rrp £27.99) Image credits: © Waterbury Publications

