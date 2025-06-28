10 Vegan Warm Salad Recipes

These vegan warm salad recipes offer hearty, flexible options for both lunch and dinner. While cold salads are popular in summer, warm salads bring comfort and depth, even on sunny days. They mix cooked ingredients like roasted vegetables, grilled tofu, warm grains, or pan-fried mushrooms with fresh greens and zingy dressings.

Warm salads tend to be filling, nutritious, and easy to customize. You can add quinoa, sweet potatoes, or pasta for extra energy. Crispy tofu, roasted cauliflower, and sautéed zucchini also work well. These ingredients bring flavor, texture, and protein to each bite.

Vegan warm salad recipes make meal prep simple. Cook a few base ingredients and change up the toppings through the week. Whether you want something savory, smoky, or sweet, you’ll find a combo that works. From lunchboxes to dinner plates, these salads keep things easy, tasty, and plant-based. They’re proof that salads don’t have to be cold or boring.

Crispy rice salad with crunchy green vegetables

Yuki Sugiura You can easily make this meal more filling by adding plant protein to the rice salad

The first warm vegan salad to try is this crispy rice salad with crunchy green vegetables. It comes from Denai Moore and uses leftover rice, kale, asparagus, spring onions, and cashews to make a flavorful meal. Crisp the rice with coconut oil and make a dressing of soy, coconut vinegar, agave, and lime to finish it off.

Southwest pasta salad

Crow Moon Kitchen Pasta salads are perfect for the summer months

For BBQ season, try this southwest pasta salad by Crow Moon Kitchen. This pasta salad uses corn on the cob, peppers, avocado, and farfalle. Chickpeas, kale, cucumber, lime, and nutritional yeast are also added. Optional add-ins include carrot, celery, and fresh parsley.

Grilled zucchini and ‘feta’ salad

Romy London Make this summer salad for your next al fresco lunch

This Romy London recipe is another grilled dish, this time with zucchini and vegan feta. It includes walnuts, rocket salad, and macadamia nut feta. A simple lemon, mustard, and maple dressing finishes the dish, and it’s ready to eat.

Roasted cauliflower salad with dates and tahini

Jackie Akerberg Try this roasted cauliflower salad, which includes sweet Medjool dates and tangy tahini, for a hearty and warm dish

This roasted cauliflower salad with dates and tahini by Jackie Akerberg is your next warm salad must-try. Savory roasted cauliflower, Medjool dates, salted sunflower seeds, a tahini sauce, and some parsley make up this dish. This recipe is super easy to make on a roasting tray, and then add your tahini sauce.

Energizing post-gym workout salad

BOSH Want a vibrant and filling salad for dinner? Try this high protein post-gym workout salad

This post-gym workout salad by BOSH! contains sweet potato, quinoa, kale, lentils, and edamame. Orange slices, seeds, and avocado finish the base. You can make an orange juice, mustard, sesame, maple, and lime dressing to bring all the flavors together.

Mushroom, sweet potato, and tahini salad

Natlicious Food This salad is a great side dish

This mushroom, sweet potato, and tahini salad is full of nutritious veggies like sweet potato, mushroom, purple cabbage, and arugula. Add almonds, pomegranate seeds, garlic, spring onions, lemon, and chili for seasoning and enjoy. The recipe comes from Natlicious Food.

Halloumi and pistachio salad

BOSH! It’s possible to make a vegan halloumi alternative at home

This pistachio and halloumi salad is another BOSH! recipe that uses the same vegan halloumi made of tofu. The base includes quinoa, cherry tomatoes, pistachios, pomegranate seeds, cucumber, herbs, and spices.

Sweet potato salad jar with tofu ‘cheese’

Lizzie Mayson Use this salad as meal prep for easy lunches

A high-protein sweet potato salad jar from Sophie Waplington is another great option. This Mexican-style rainbow salad is high in plant points using various legumes, grains, vegetables, herbs, and seeds. Give it a try if you like sweet potato and tofu.

Squash and kale quinoa salad

Dr Alan Desmond Bright veggies and quinoa make this salad appealing and tasty

The next salad on this list of vegan warm salad recipes is this squash and kale quinoa salad by Dr Alan Desmond. It’s high in fiber and plant protein while being gluten-free. Autumn squash, kale, red onion, and quinoa are the main ingredients. A tasty cashew nut, parsley, garlic, mustard, and lemon dressing ties everything together.

Vegan halloumi salad

Lizzie Mayson With a little creativity, it’s possible to make your own vegan halloumi at home

Next is a BOSH! recipe that uses vegan halloumi to make this salad. The halloumi is simply made with firm tofu, lemon, olive oil, nutritional yeast, mint, and garlic. Then, they’re cut and grilled. The salad is a simple tomato, pepper, onion, barley, and salad leaf salad with lemon, olive oil, and salt. Give it a try for a high-protein meal.

