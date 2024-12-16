Looking for a break from the cold weather? Heat up with this versatile and protein-packed spicy chickpea curry. It’s the perfect winter dinner: comforting, creamy, spicy, and tangy. This vegan curry combines chickpeas and lentils for a simple, high-protein meal. It’s easy to prepare and can be adapted based on what you have on hand.

The base recipe, from Rose Wyles’ cookbook High Protein Vegan, features chickpeas and lentils cooked with spices like cumin, chili, and garam masala. Tamarind paste and soya yogurt add a creamy texture and a tangy flavor that balances the heat.

For a variation, check the notes for a tofu version listed below. Simply pan-fry tofu until golden and add it to the dish for extra protein. For even more of a protein boost add quinoa rather than typical curry sides like rice or naan.

This curry is an affordable and tasty plant-based option, perfect for those who love a spicy vegan dish.

Spicy chickpea curry

This vegan spicy chickpea curry is full of plant protein. It's made with red lentils and chickpeas, and is best served with quinoa or chapatti. No ratings yet Duration 45 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 150 g dried red split lentils rinsed and drained

2 tablespoons sunflower oil

4 garlic cloves crushed

2 teaspoons peeled and finely grated fresh root ginger

1 large onion coarsely grated

1 green chilli finely sliced, plus extra to garnish

1 teaspoon hot chilli powder plus extra to garnish

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon ground coriander

3 tablespoons unsweetened natural soya yogurt plus extra, whisked, to serve

2 teaspoons garam masala

500 ml water

2 teaspoons tamarind paste

2 teaspoons medium or hot curry powder

2 x 400 g cans chickpeas rinsed and drained

Chopped fresh coriander leaves to garnish

Lemon wedges to serve (optional) Instructions Bring a small saucepan of water to the boil, add the lentils and cook over a medium heat for about 10 minutes until al dente, then drain and set aside.

Meanwhile, heat the sunflower oil in a large, heavy-based frying pan, add the garlic, ginger, onion, and green chili and cook over a medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 5-6 minutes until the onion is lightly golden. Stir in the chili powder, cumin, ground coriander, yogurt and garam masala and cook for a further 1-2 minutes.

Pour in the measured water and bring to the boil, Stir in the tamarind paste, curry powder, lentils, and chickpeas and return to the boil. Reduce the heat to medium and cook, uncovered, for 15-20 minutes or until the mixture is thickened.

Ladle the curry into warm bowls, drizzle with the extra whisked soya yogurt, and garnish with chopped coriander, sliced green chilis and hot chili powder. Serve with lemon wedges for squeezing over, if liked. For spicy chickpea and tofu curry with quinoa: Heat a splash of sunflower oil in a frying pan and cook 200 g (7 oz) drained, patted dry and cubed firm tofu over a medium-high heat, turning frequently, for about 10 minutes until browned on all sides. Omitting the lentils, prepare the chickpea curry the same as the original recipe, adding the pan-fried tofu with the chickpeas. Meanwhile, cook 180 g (6 oz) rinsed and drained quinoa according to the pack instructions. Serve the curry drizzled with the whisked soya yogurt, garnished with chopped fresh coriander and along with lemon wedges for squeezing over as opposite, plus 1 chopped red chili if liked.

High Protein Vegan by Rose Wyles, published by Hamlyn. £16.99. www.octopusbooks.co.uk

