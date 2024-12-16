X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Spicy Chickpea Curry

This chickpea curry is tasty, packed with protein, and perfect for comfort food season

a pan of spicy chickpea curry with soya yogurt, fresh green chili, and chickpeas Chickpeas are a popular - and very affordable - protein-packed legume - Media Credit: Samantha Jones Photography
Looking for a break from the cold weather? Heat up with this versatile and protein-packed spicy chickpea curry. It’s the perfect winter dinner: comforting, creamy, spicy, and tangy. This vegan curry combines chickpeas and lentils for a simple, high-protein meal. It’s easy to prepare and can be adapted based on what you have on hand.

The base recipe, from Rose Wyles’ cookbook High Protein Vegan, features chickpeas and lentils cooked with spices like cumin, chili, and garam masala. Tamarind paste and soya yogurt add a creamy texture and a tangy flavor that balances the heat.

For a variation, check the notes for a tofu version listed below. Simply pan-fry tofu until golden and add it to the dish for extra protein. For even more of a protein boost add quinoa rather than typical curry sides like rice or naan.

This curry is an affordable and tasty plant-based option, perfect for those who love a spicy vegan dish.

Spicy chickpea curry

This vegan spicy chickpea curry is full of plant protein. It's made with red lentils and chickpeas, and is best served with quinoa or chapatti.
a pan of spicy chickpea curry with soya yogurt, fresh green chili, and chickpeas
Duration45 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 150 g dried red split lentils rinsed and drained
  • 2 tablespoons sunflower oil
  • 4 garlic cloves crushed
  • 2 teaspoons peeled and finely grated fresh root ginger
  • 1 large onion coarsely grated
  • 1 green chilli finely sliced, plus extra to garnish
  • 1 teaspoon hot chilli powder plus extra to garnish
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 1 tablespoon ground coriander
  • 3 tablespoons unsweetened natural soya yogurt plus extra, whisked, to serve
  • 2 teaspoons garam masala
  • 500 ml water
  • 2 teaspoons tamarind paste
  • 2 teaspoons medium or hot curry powder
  • 2 x 400 g cans chickpeas rinsed and drained
  • Chopped fresh coriander leaves to garnish
  • Lemon wedges to serve (optional)

Instructions

  • Bring a small saucepan of water to the boil, add the lentils and cook over a medium heat for about 10 minutes until al dente, then drain and set aside.
  • Meanwhile, heat the sunflower oil in a large, heavy-based frying pan, add the garlic, ginger, onion, and green chili and cook over a medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 5-6 minutes until the onion is lightly golden. Stir in the chili powder, cumin, ground coriander, yogurt and garam masala and cook for a further 1-2 minutes.
  • Pour in the measured water and bring to the boil, Stir in the tamarind paste, curry powder, lentils, and chickpeas and return to the boil. Reduce the heat to medium and cook, uncovered, for 15-20 minutes or until the mixture is thickened.
  • Ladle the curry into warm bowls, drizzle with the extra whisked soya yogurt, and garnish with chopped coriander, sliced green chilis and hot chili powder. Serve with lemon wedges for squeezing over, if liked.

For spicy chickpea and tofu curry with quinoa:

Heat a splash of sunflower oil in a frying pan and cook 200 g (7 oz) drained, patted dry and cubed firm tofu over a medium-high heat, turning frequently, for about 10 minutes until browned on all sides.
Omitting the lentils, prepare the chickpea curry the same as the original recipe, adding the pan-fried tofu with the chickpeas.
Meanwhile, cook 180 g (6 oz) rinsed and drained quinoa according to the pack instructions. Serve the curry drizzled with the whisked soya yogurt, garnished with chopped fresh coriander and along with lemon wedges for squeezing over as opposite, plus 1 chopped red chili if liked.

High Protein Vegan by Rose Wyles, published by Hamlyn. £16.99.  www.octopusbooks.co.uk

The Author

Rose Wyles

Rose Wyles is a fully qualified plant-based nutritionist and lifestyle enthusiast, with diplomas in Vegan Nutrition, Raw Nutrition and Child Nutrition for Vegans & Vegetarians. Rose possesses a deep passion for crafting delicious and nutritious plant-based meals, and she has transformed the lives of countless individuals through her expertise in a whole food, plant-based diet. She has dedicated her career to helping others adopt this lifestyle and reap the many benefits it offers. With her extensive knowledge of nutrition science and culinary skills, Rose has become a trusted source of information and inspiration for those looking to improve their health, lose weight and embrace a more sustainable way of eating.

