11 Vegan Starter Ideas For Your Next Dinner Party

Looking for vegan starter ideas for your next dinner party? You’ve got more options than you think. From crisp salads to warm smashed potatoes, plant-based starters can be light and fresh or rich and comforting.

A good starter sets the tone. It gives guests something to enjoy while the main course finishes and helps break the ice. Whether you’re serving fig appetizers with agave and pepper, cucumber bites with cream cheese, or a platter of dips and pita, nothing is off-limits. Starters don’t need to be complicated, but they should be flavorful and well-balanced. Even classics like crab cakes can be made fully vegan and still impress your guests.

Read more: 10 Vegan Summer Dinner Ideas

This list covers crunchy, creamy, sweet, and savory ideas that work for any season. Whether you’re hosting a big group or an intimate meal, these vegan dinner party starter ideas will help you start strong.

Sicilian salad

Antonio Alderuccio This Sicilian salad is a refreshing vegan starter

First on this list of vegan starter ideas is this simple Sicilian salad by Antonio Alderuccio. It combines blood orange, fennel, and capers for a sharp, citrusy bite. Spring onion, chili flakes, and garlic oil add depth, while dill tops finish it with a fresh touch. Light, bright, and elegant.

Find the recipe here.

Peppered agave figs

Makini Howell Eat this dish as is or with some tapas for a fun lunch

These peppered agave figs with almond ricotta by Makini Howell are sweet, salty, and creamy all at once. The almond-based ricotta balances the warm figs and spicy black pepper. Serve on toast or crackers for a quick, elegant bite.

Find the recipe here.

Roasted aubergine salad

Natlicious Food Roasted aubergine salad is a summer staple

A roasted aubergine salad is perfect for a summer appetizer with pita or crackers. This recipe by Natlicious Food blends smoky aubergine with tahini, garlic, herbs, and olive oil. It’s rich in flavor but simple to prepare. Top with pomegranate seeds for a bright finish.

Find the recipe here.

Quick vegan cucumber bites

Lauren Volo Add protein to these bites with lentils, smashed chickpeas, or smoky tofu

These simple cucumber bites are great as a light and refreshing appetizer for a dinner party big on finger food or a casual gathering. The recipe is from Halle Burns and features sushi rice, avocado, and crunchy vegetables stacked on cucumber rounds. A drizzle of herby ranch dressing or soy sauce brings it all together. Easy to prep, serve, and enjoy.

Find the recipe here.

‘Magical mushroom’ hummus

Jenné Claiborne This magical mushroom hummus looks and tastes incredible

Veggies, pita, and dip make for a perfect appetizer for a Mediterranean menu and this mushroom hummus by Jenné Claiborne is a fun choice. It blends chickpeas, tahini, miso, and mushroom powder for a creamy, umami-rich base. A garlic-cumin mushroom topping adds extra flavor and texture. Serve with bread, crackers, or fresh vegetables.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 15 Gluten-Free Plant-Based Recipes

Vegan apple and onion bhajis

JAZZ Apple These apple and onion bhajis are a great addition to an Indian meal

Vegan apple onion bhajis should be on your list as a dinner party starter. These classic Indian snacks make for a great appetizer with a dip. They’re crispy on the outside and soft inside, with a mix of sweet and savory flavor. Serve with chutney or dairy-free yogurt sauce.

Find the recipe here.

Parmesan pickles with juice hummus

You’ll either love or hate this pickle dish

These vegan parmesan pickles with pickle juice hummus from BOSH! are excellent as a shared appetizer before a big main. Crispy air-fried pickles are coated in homemade cashew parmesan, then paired with a tangy hummus blended with pickle juice and tahini. Serve both together for a crunchy, creamy starter with serious flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Oil-free crispy green bean fries

Amber Asakura These crispy green beans feature nutritional yeast and ground flaxseed

These oil-free crispy green bean fries are another easy starter you can serve at your dinner party. This recipe from Clean Food Dirty Girl uses a flaxseed and non-dairy milk coating with a breadcrumb-cornmeal crust. They’re oven-baked until golden and crisp. Serve with your favorite dip for a crunchy, feel-good appetizer.

Find the recipe here.

Crispy smashed new potatoes with turmeric mayo

BOSH! Try these smashed new potatoes that take under 40 minutes to make and have a delish turmeric mayo dip

For a crowd-pleasing starter, make these crispy smashed new potatoes by BOSH! with a tasty turmeric mayo. They’re crispy on the edges, soft inside, and full of flavor. The turmeric mayo adds color and creaminess making it perfect for dipping.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan crab cakes

Gracias Madre These crab cakes go well with a spicy mayo dip and lemon

A classic vegan starter idea to have at a dinner party are these ‘crab’ cakes. This recipe from Gracias Madre are made of palm hearts and are completely vegan. They combine shredded hearts of palm with corn, red pepper, and crushed nori for a flaky, seafood-style texture. Coated in panko and pan-fried until golden, these cakes pair perfectly with spicy mayo, cilantro, and lemon wedges. A flavorful, elegant way to start any meal.

Find the recipe here.

Watermelon gazpacho

Caitlin Bensel Try this twist on the classic gazpacho for a sweet and tangy soup

To finish this list of vegan dinner party starter ideas, make this watermelon gazpacho by Dominick Thompson. It blends watermelon, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and herbs into a chilled, no-cook soup. Bread gives it a smooth texture, and red wine vinegar adds a tangy kick. Serve cold with fresh herbs for a light, summery first course.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Vegan Valentine’s Day Recipes: Starters, Mains, And Desserts