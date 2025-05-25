X
Simple Summer Veg And Chickpea Traybake

This tasty vegan dinner couldn't be easier to make

A tray of simple roasted summer veg with chickpeas and sourdough Toss this traybake of veg in the oven and enjoy an easy dinner - Media Credit: Clare Winfield
This simple summer veg and chickpea traybake recipe from How To Go Plant-Based by Ella Mills is an easy, flavorful dinner you can throw together with minimal effort. It uses everyday ingredients like eggplant, red peppers, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, and red onion. Everything goes into one pan, making cleanup quick and easy.

The veggies roast with rosemary, garlic, olive oil, and a splash of balsamic vinegar. Halfway through, you toss in torn chunks of sourdough, which soak up the juices and crisp up in the oven. The result is a warm, comforting tray of tender veg and golden bread.

This dish works perfectly on warm days when you want something filling but not heavy. It’s completely plant-based and full of fiber, flavor, and nutrients. You can serve it on its own, with a fresh green salad, or drizzle it with your favorite pesto or tahini dressing.

It serves four and takes just 30 minutes to roast. Whether you’re cooking for family or looking for a simple weeknight dinner, this recipe delivers an easy way to enjoy seasonal vegetables. You can even prep it ahead and reheat portions throughout the week.

A dinner you’ll come back to again and again

This summer veg dish needs barely any prep and requires minimal clean-up. Serve with a simple salad, add some pesto, or even some arugula.
A tray of simple roasted summer veg with chickpeas and sourdough
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 1 large red onion or 2 small peeled and sliced into slim wedges
  • 2 garlic cloves bashed with the flat of your knife
  • 14 oz cherry tomatoes
  • 2 red peppers seeded and finely sliced
  • 1× 14oz can of chickpeas drained and rinsed
  • 1 eggplant cut into 3/4-inch chunks
  • 2 rosemary sprigs
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • oz sourdough torn into bite-sized chunks
  • Sea salt and black pepper
To serve
  • Handful of basil leaves coarsely torn
  • Drizzle of pesto
  • Green salad tossed with creamy tahini dressing

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 400°F.
  • Put the onion, garlic, cherry tomatoes, peppers, chickpeas, eggplant, and rosemary into a large roasting pan (approximately 14 × 10 inches in size). Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the oil, season to taste, and roast for 20 minutes.
  • Add the remaining oil and the balsamic vinegar to a mixing bowl and tip in the chunks of bread. Toss the bread in the oil and vinegar mixture until well coated.
  • Once the vegetables have roasted for 20 minutes, gently turn them over, then scatter with the chunks of bread. Return to the oven and bake for a further 10 minutes, until the vegetables are tender and golden, and the bread is crisp. Discard the rosemary and slip the garlic cloves out of their sins, once they are cool enough to handle.
  • Serve scattered with fresh basil, a drizzle of pesto, and a simple green salad tossed in tahini dressing.

Excerpted from How To Go Plant-Based by Ella Mills, published in 2022 by Yellow Kite, an imprint of Hodder & Stoughton. Recipe photography by Clare Winfield.

The Author

Ella Mills

ELLA MILLS is an award-winning cookery author, entrepreneur and a champion of plant-based living. She started the popular recipe website, deliciouslyella.com, before releasing a #1 app and writing the fastest selling debut cookbook in the UK, Deliciously Ella, which was named Amazon's biggest-selling book in the year of publication and was a New York Times bestseller. She has since released a further five bestselling books and built a social media audience of approximately 4 million people. In 2015 Ella started working with her husband, Matthew Mills, and together they have launched over 100 plant-based food products into 10,000+ stores across the UK and globally, with customers including Tesco, Ocado, Morrisons, Waitrose, Holland and Barrett, Boots, Sainsburys and more. With a team of almost 50 people, they’re running one of the fastest growing food brands in the UK. They have also opened a London restaurant, Plants, dedicated to showing the breath of plant-based cooking. In 2017, Ella and Matthew won the Ernst & Young Rising Star Award at the Entrepreneur of the Year Awards in London. They live in West London with their two daughters.

