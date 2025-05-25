This simple summer veg and chickpea traybake recipe from How To Go Plant-Based by Ella Mills is an easy, flavorful dinner you can throw together with minimal effort. It uses everyday ingredients like eggplant, red peppers, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, and red onion. Everything goes into one pan, making cleanup quick and easy.

The veggies roast with rosemary, garlic, olive oil, and a splash of balsamic vinegar. Halfway through, you toss in torn chunks of sourdough, which soak up the juices and crisp up in the oven. The result is a warm, comforting tray of tender veg and golden bread.

This dish works perfectly on warm days when you want something filling but not heavy. It’s completely plant-based and full of fiber, flavor, and nutrients. You can serve it on its own, with a fresh green salad, or drizzle it with your favorite pesto or tahini dressing.

It serves four and takes just 30 minutes to roast. Whether you’re cooking for family or looking for a simple weeknight dinner, this recipe delivers an easy way to enjoy seasonal vegetables. You can even prep it ahead and reheat portions throughout the week.

A dinner you’ll come back to again and again

This summer veg dish needs barely any prep and requires minimal clean-up. Serve with a simple salad, add some pesto, or even some arugula. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 1 large red onion or 2 small peeled and sliced into slim wedges

2 garlic cloves bashed with the flat of your knife

14 oz cherry tomatoes

2 red peppers seeded and finely sliced

1× 14oz can of chickpeas drained and rinsed

1 eggplant cut into 3/4-inch chunks

2 rosemary sprigs

3 tablespoons olive oil

1½ tablespoons balsamic vinegar

5½ oz sourdough torn into bite-sized chunks

Sea salt and black pepper To serve Handful of basil leaves coarsely torn

Drizzle of pesto

Green salad tossed with creamy tahini dressing Instructions Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Put the onion, garlic, cherry tomatoes, peppers, chickpeas, eggplant, and rosemary into a large roasting pan (approximately 14 × 10 inches in size). Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the oil, season to taste, and roast for 20 minutes.

Add the remaining oil and the balsamic vinegar to a mixing bowl and tip in the chunks of bread. Toss the bread in the oil and vinegar mixture until well coated.

Once the vegetables have roasted for 20 minutes, gently turn them over, then scatter with the chunks of bread. Return to the oven and bake for a further 10 minutes, until the vegetables are tender and golden, and the bread is crisp. Discard the rosemary and slip the garlic cloves out of their sins, once they are cool enough to handle.

Serve scattered with fresh basil, a drizzle of pesto, and a simple green salad tossed in tahini dressing.

Excerpted from How To Go Plant-Based by Ella Mills, published in 2022 by Yellow Kite, an imprint of Hodder & Stoughton. Recipe photography by Clare Winfield.

