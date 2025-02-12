10 Spicy Vegan Dinner Recipes

If you’re someone who loves a bit of spice in your meals, then having a variety of spicy vegan dinner recipes on your roster is a game-changer. The great thing about plant-based cooking is that there are endless ways to add heat, from curries and stir-fries to pastas and soups. Whether you enjoy a rich, creamy curry packed with spices, a zesty noodle soup, or a simple spicy bean dish, there’s no shortage of options to satisfy those cravings for heat.

Spicy vegan dinners offer all the flavor without the need for animal products. You can use ingredients like chili, ginger, garlic, and hot sauces to create bold and exciting meals. You can customize the heat level to suit your tastes, whether you like just a hint of spice or something that really packs a punch. These dishes are perfect for anyone looking to enjoy the fiery flavors they love, while still keeping things plant-based and nutritious. If you’re a spice lover, there’s no reason you can’t enjoy a deliciously hot vegan dinner every night of the week.

15-minute spicy sweet sour tofu broccoli stir fry

Janet Gronnow Gochujang adds a spicy, earthy sweetness to this dish

This spicy, sweet, and sour tofu broccoli stir-fry from Janet Gronnow takes only 15 minutes to make and is great for cold weather. It’s high in plant protein thanks to the tofu stir fry made with a gochujang sauce. The dish includes broccoli, sesame, and scallions and is best served with jasmine rice. Try this easy meal for a spicy protein kick.

Find the recipe here.

30-minute spicy swede soup with ginger

Romy London This swede and ginger soup makes for a quick weeknight meal

Romy London’s spicy swede and ginger soup will keep you warm on a rainy evening. The recipe takes only 30 minutes to make and has a very simple ingredient list. You need onion, celery, white potatoes, carrots, swede, and ginger. To top the soup off, add chili flakes and dairy-free yogurt.

Find the recipe here.

Spicy chickpea curry

Samantha Jones Photography Chickpeas are a popular – and very affordable – protein-packed legume

If you want a spicy and comforting curry, try this chickpea and lentil curry by Rose Wyles. The dish contains ginger, curry powder, and plenty of chili, perfect for spice lovers. Adding soya yogurt makes the dish creamy, and the coriander and lemon wedges add a fresh and zesty flavor to the curry. Eat it as is or with your favorite side.

Find the recipe here.

Spicy red lentil dahl

BOSH! Try this aromatic and spicy Sri Lankan red lentil dahl that’s made with creamy coconut milk and plenty of spices

For a super spicy and tasty dahl, try this red lentil dahl from BOSH!. This dahl has a coconut milk base with curry spices and a fresh temper made of onion, mustard seeds, and curry spices. You can serve this curry with lemon, crispy onions, coriander, and slices of green chili. This dish is excellent with chapati or pita, too.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan ginger noodle & vegetable curry soup

Janet Gronnow This ramen is full of flavor and quick to make

Janet Gronnow’s vegan ginger noodle and vegetable red curry soup is a warming and cozy dish that’s quick and easy to make. This noodle soup is full of vegetables like zucchini, bell pepper, and shiitake mushrooms. This soup also has textured vegetable protein alongside Thai red curry paste, ginger, coconut milk, garlic, and lemon juice.

Find the recipe here.

Gochujang mac and cheese with crispy sesame tofu

Uyen Luu This gochujang mac and cheese is packed full of protein

There’s nothing like a comforting bowl of mac and cheese paired with gochujang and crispy tofu. This dish is comforting, creamy, and spicy. It has a great balance of textures thanks to the crispy tofu and spring onions alongside the chewy macaroni shells. This dish is perfect for rainy days when you want something familiar with a kick.

Find the recipe here.

Seared balsamic cabbage on harissa butter beans

Romy London Cabbage and beans are a match made in heaven

Harissa is a perfect spicy addition to seared balsamic cabbage and butter beans. This Romy London recipe is made in 30 minutes and is just what you want when it’s cold outside. The caramelized sweetness of the cabbage, pairs beautifully with the spicy harissa butter beans, which also pair well with bell pepper and a drizzle of coconut yogurt.

Find the recipe here.

Spaghetti with garlic, oil, chili, and breadcrumbs

Romy London Up your pasta game with this vegan spaghetti recipe

If you want a very simple dish on a rainy night, try Romy London’s garlic, chili, oil, and breadcrumb spaghetti. The ingredients are in the name save for the sun-dried tomatoes that add a wonderful tang to the spicy dish. This spaghetti comes together in under 40 minutes from start to finish, making it a quick dinner.

Find the recipe here.

Spicy Indian pasta

Radhi Devlukia-Shetty Try this vegan pasta, it’s spicy, tangy, creamy, and comforting

For a complete contrast to the last pasta dish, try this loaded Indian pasta made for spice lovers. This vegan dish comes from Radhi Devlukia-Shetty, and it’s a comforting meal inspired by good childhood memories. The pasta blends chilis, Indian spices, coconut milk, plenty of veggies, and heaps of vegan cheese.

Find the recipe here.

Spicy arrabbiata butter beans

Romy London This protein-packed dish is garlicky, spicy, and packed with protein

The final spicy dinner dish on this list is another Romy London recipe, spicy arrabbiata butter beans. The one-pan dish simmers tomato and chili with typical Italian spices to make a flavorful and protein-rich dish. Have these high-protein beans with some toasted bread or as is.

Find the recipe here.

