The spice blend of curry and cinnamon is warming and familiar. The red pepper flakes add a subtle amount of heat. The perfect soup for a winter's day!
Ingredients
- 1 cup red onion roughly diced
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1 butternut squash about 3.5 lbs
- 2 tablespoons curry powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- sea salt & freshly ground pepper to taste
- 3 cups low sodium vegetable broth
- homemade cashew cream recipe below or 1 x 14-ounce (414 ml) can of full-fat coconut milk
- Use organic ingredients
Homemade Cashew Cream
- 3/4 cup raw cashews soaked
- 1 cup filtered water
Pumpkin Spiced Butternut Squash Seeds
- 1/3 cup butternut squash seeds
- 1/2 tsp neutral oil – I used avocado oil
- 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice DIY spice blend recipe
- 1/8 – 1/4 tsp sea salt
Instructions
- Carefully peel your squash. Cut squash in half so that the top and bottom are separated (this will make it easier to handle). Cut the bottom portion in half, remove seeds. Optionally, set the seeds aside to make Pumpkin Spiced Butternut Squash Seeds as a garnish for this soup (recipe below). Chop squash into 1/2 inch pieces.
- Heat a large heavy soup pot and add a couple of tablespoons of water. You may have to add a couple more tablespoons of water as you go, just to ensure that nothing sticks.
- Add onions and red pepper flakes. Sauté for about 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently.
- Add garlic and sauté for another minute, making sure not to burn the garlic.
- Next, add the butternut squash, curry powder, cinnamon, salt and freshly ground pepper. Cover and cook over medium-low heat for about 5 minutes.
- Add vegetable broth and cashew cream or coconut milk, stirring to combine. Bring to a low boil and reduce heat. Simmer soup on low heat for about 15 minutes, or until the squash is soft.
- Remove the pot from the heat. Working in small batches, carefully ladle the soup into a blender to puree. Alternatively, you can use a handheld emulsifier.
- Note: I prefer to use a glass blender when blending hot food as I am personally wary about placing hot food in plastic. If you’re using a blender with a plastic container you can always opt to allow the soup to cool before blending.
- Place the pureed soup back in the pot and warm before serving. Taste and adjust seasonings if needed. Optionally, garnish each serving with Pumpkin Spiced Butternut Squash Seeds (recipe below). You can also garnish with plain vegan yogurt as pictured and/or red pepper flakes for added spice.
Homemade Cashew Cream
- Soak 3/4 cup of raw cashews overnight (a minimum of 8 hours). Alternatively, for a quicker option place the cashews into a bowl and add boiling water to cover. Let soak for 1 hour.
- Drain and rinse the cashews.
- Add cashews to a high-speed blender along with 1 cup filtered water. Blend until smooth.
Pumpkin Spiced Butternut Squash Seeds
- Preheat your oven to 400°F. Line a baking tray with unbleached parchment paper.
- Clean butternut squash seeds and pat dry. Place squash seeds in a small bowl.
- Add oil and stir to coat. Sprinkle salt and pumpkin pie spice, stir to coat.
- Spread the seeds evenly on a baking sheet so that they are not touching.
- Roast in your preheated until nice and crunchy. This will take about 7 to 10 minutes. Stir every 5 minutes. Watch the seeds carefully to ensure that they do not burn!
This recipe was republished from Love Wild Live Free. Find the original recipe here.