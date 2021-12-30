Carefully peel your squash. Cut squash in half so that the top and bottom are separated (this will make it easier to handle). Cut the bottom portion in half, remove seeds. Optionally, set the seeds aside to make Pumpkin Spiced Butternut Squash Seeds as a garnish for this soup (recipe below). Chop squash into 1/2 inch pieces.

Heat a large heavy soup pot and add a couple of tablespoons of water. You may have to add a couple more tablespoons of water as you go, just to ensure that nothing sticks.

Add onions and red pepper flakes. Sauté for about 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently.

Add garlic and sauté for another minute, making sure not to burn the garlic.

Next, add the butternut squash, curry powder, cinnamon, salt and freshly ground pepper. Cover and cook over medium-low heat for about 5 minutes.

Add vegetable broth and cashew cream or coconut milk, stirring to combine. Bring to a low boil and reduce heat. Simmer soup on low heat for about 15 minutes, or until the squash is soft.

Remove the pot from the heat. Working in small batches, carefully ladle the soup into a blender to puree. Alternatively, you can use a handheld emulsifier.

Note: I prefer to use a glass blender when blending hot food as I am personally wary about placing hot food in plastic. If you’re using a blender with a plastic container you can always opt to allow the soup to cool before blending.