You’ve probably heard of “spaghetti aglio e olio,” a hugely popular Italian dish that translates to “spaghetti with garlic and oil.” If you fancy a new twist on the recipe, Romy London has created “spaghetti aglio olio & peperoncino (alla briciola)” – which means “spaghetti with garlic, oil, chili, and breadcrumbs.”
This dish is a great weeknight meal if you’re in the mood for something tasty and comforting. It takes just 25 minutes to make, and requires only eight ingredients.
Traditionally, breadcrumbs were used as an economical substitute for parmesan cheese in Italian cuisine. They enhance the texture and flavor of the dish while also absorbing its seasonings. If you’d like, you can also add vegan parmesan or nutritional yeast for extra richness.
Spaghetti aglio olio & peperoncino (alla briciola)
Ingredients
- 225 g spaghetti
- 60 ml oil from a jar of sundried tomatoes
- 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 1/2 tsp chili flakes
- 35 g sundried tomatoes, finely chopped
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 60 g golden breadcrumbs
- 2 tbsp flat-leaf parsley, chopped
Instructions
- Cook the spaghetti according to package instructions until al dente
- While the pasta cooks, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and chili flakes and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes.
- Add sundried tomatoes and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes.
- Drain the spaghetti and reserve 120ml of the pasta water.
- Add the spaghetti to the skillet with the sauce and toss to combine. If the pasta seems dry, add some of the reserved pasta water to loosen it up.
- Meanwhile, heat a separate small skillet over medium heat. Add breadcrumbs and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and crispy, about five minutes.
- Serve the spaghetti topped with the breadcrumbs and chopped parsley.
This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.
