You’ve probably heard of “spaghetti aglio e olio,” a hugely popular Italian dish that translates to “spaghetti with garlic and oil.” If you fancy a new twist on the recipe, Romy London has created “spaghetti aglio olio & peperoncino (alla briciola)” – which means “spaghetti with garlic, oil, chili, and breadcrumbs.”

This dish is a great weeknight meal if you’re in the mood for something tasty and comforting. It takes just 25 minutes to make, and requires only eight ingredients.

Traditionally, breadcrumbs were used as an economical substitute for parmesan cheese in Italian cuisine. They enhance the texture and flavor of the dish while also absorbing its seasonings. If you’d like, you can also add vegan parmesan or nutritional yeast for extra richness.

Spaghetti aglio olio & peperoncino (alla briciola)

Enjoy the delicious flavors of garlic, olive oil, and chili, combined with the sweetness of sundried tomatoes and the satisfying crunch of breadcrumbs. This is an exciting twist on the classic Italian dish, that's sure to let your pasta heart skip a beat! No ratings yet Cook Time 15 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 225 g spaghetti

60 ml oil from a jar of sundried tomatoes

3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1/2 tsp chili flakes

35 g sundried tomatoes, finely chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

60 g golden breadcrumbs

2 tbsp flat-leaf parsley, chopped Instructions Cook the spaghetti according to package instructions until al dente

While the pasta cooks, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and chili flakes and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes.

Add sundried tomatoes and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes.

Drain the spaghetti and reserve 120ml of the pasta water.

Add the spaghetti to the skillet with the sauce and toss to combine. If the pasta seems dry, add some of the reserved pasta water to loosen it up.

Meanwhile, heat a separate small skillet over medium heat. Add breadcrumbs and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and crispy, about five minutes.

Serve the spaghetti topped with the breadcrumbs and chopped parsley.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

