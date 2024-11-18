X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Spaghetti With Garlic, Oil, Chili, and Breadcrumbs

This plant-based spaghetti recipe couldn't be easier to make

By

1 Minutes Read

A vegan spaghetti dish from Romy London Up your pasta game with this vegan spaghetti recipe - Media Credit: Romy London
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

You’ve probably heard of “spaghetti aglio e olio,” a hugely popular Italian dish that translates to “spaghetti with garlic and oil.” If you fancy a new twist on the recipe, Romy London has created “spaghetti aglio olio & peperoncino (alla briciola)” – which means “spaghetti with garlic, oil, chili, and breadcrumbs.”

Read more: 23 Comforting Vegan Pasta Recipes

This dish is a great weeknight meal if you’re in the mood for something tasty and comforting. It takes just 25 minutes to make, and requires only eight ingredients.

Traditionally, breadcrumbs were used as an economical substitute for parmesan cheese in Italian cuisine. They enhance the texture and flavor of the dish while also absorbing its seasonings. If you’d like, you can also add vegan parmesan or nutritional yeast for extra richness.

Read more: 11 Vegan Italian Recipes

Spaghetti aglio olio & peperoncino (alla briciola)

Enjoy the delicious flavors of garlic, olive oil, and chili, combined with the sweetness of sundried tomatoes and the satisfying crunch of breadcrumbs. This is an exciting twist on the classic Italian dish, that's sure to let your pasta heart skip a beat!
A vegan spaghetti dish from Romy London
No ratings yet
Cook Time15 minutes
Prep Time10 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 225 g spaghetti
  • 60 ml oil from a jar of sundried tomatoes
  • 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 tsp chili flakes
  • 35 g sundried tomatoes, finely chopped
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 60 g golden breadcrumbs
  • 2 tbsp flat-leaf parsley, chopped

Instructions

  • Cook the spaghetti according to package instructions until al dente
  • While the pasta cooks, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and chili flakes and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes.
  • Add sundried tomatoes and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes.
  • Drain the spaghetti and reserve 120ml of the pasta water.
  • Add the spaghetti to the skillet with the sauce and toss to combine. If the pasta seems dry, add some of the reserved pasta water to loosen it up.
  • Meanwhile, heat a separate small skillet over medium heat. Add breadcrumbs and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and crispy, about five minutes.
  • Serve the spaghetti topped with the breadcrumbs and chopped parsley.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Read more: 3 Vegan Pasta Bake Ideas

Tagged

comfort food

recipes

spaghetti

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Romina Callwitz

Romina Callwitz, better known as Romy, is the food photographer, recipe developer and blogger behind Romy London, where she shares her favorite indulgent vegan recipes with a healthy twist!

More by Romina Callwitz

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active