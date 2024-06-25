This Indian Pasta Was Made For Spice Lovers

There is nothing quite like this loaded spicy Indian pasta. This recipe comes from Radhi Devlukia-Shetty’s plant-based cookbook JOYFULL and is full of fragrant spices.

Inspired by a beloved childhood memory, the spicy Indian pasta is the ultimate comfort food. Made with loads of vegan cheese, nutritional yeast, and coconut milk for creaminess, this vegan pasta is definitely worth trying for dinner. Start by whipping up your pasta of choice (this recipe uses fusilli, but feel free to pick whichever you fancy). Then, add your spice mix, veggies, and top with all the vegan cheese you want.

The mix of spices in this dish are well-known in Indian cuisine, from curry powder, to hot green chilis, asafoetida, and more. If you didn’t know, asafoetida, is a spice derived from the resin of the Ferula plant native to the Middle East and Central Asia. It has a pungent aroma when raw, often compared to strong garlic or onion. However, it mellows out significantly when cooked, adding a unique, savory depth to dishes.

In cooking, asafoetida is typically used in very small quantities due to its strong flavor. It is a key ingredient in many Indian vegetarian recipes, especially in lentil-based dishes like dals and vegetable curries, where it acts as a flavor enhancer. Besides its culinary uses, asafoetida is also known for its digestive benefits, as it can help reduce bloating, making it a valuable addition to your diet.

Spicy Indian pasta

This dish is an interesting blend of chilis and Indian spices that only a spice-lover can handle. Despite it's spice level, you can enjoy this pasta with cooling coconut milk, a variety of veggies, and heaps of vegan cheese to cut the heat. If you adore this dish, scale it up for friends and family. The best part? You can store the leftovers for up to three days. No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 1 cup short fusilli pasta

1½ tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup diced green bell pepper about 1 large pepper

½ cup finely chopped cabbage about ½ small head

1 small hot Indian or Thai green chili sliced

½ tbsp dried oregano

1 tsp curry powder garam masala, or Ground CCF Masala

1 tsp sea salt

½ tsp ground coriander

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

¼ tsp ground turmeric

¼ tsp asafoetida

1 cup canned crushed tomatoes

½ cup passata or more crushed tomatoes

½ cup fresh sweet corn kernels about 1 ear or thawed frozen

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

1 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp fresh cilantro leaves for serving

2 tbsp canned full-fat coconut milk or vegan cream for serving (optional)

2 tbsp shredded vegan cheddar cheese for serving Instructions Cook the pasta according to the package directions.

Drain and set aside.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the bell pepper, cabbage, and green chili and cook. Keep stirring for about 5 minutes until the vegetables soften.

Add the oregano, curry powder, salt, coriander, black pepper, turmeric, and asafoetida and cook while stirring, until the spices are fragrant. Do this for about 1 minute.

Reduce the heat to low and add the crushed tomatoes, passata, corn, nutritional yeast, and soy sauce. Cook and stir occasionally until the sauce is warmed through and the flavors have combined.

After about 5 minutes, add the cooked pasta to the sauce and toss to coat.

Serve warm topped with the cilantro, coconut milk (if using), and vegan cheese.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Excerpted from JOYFULL: Cook Effortlessly, Eat Freely, Live Radiantly. Copyright @ 2024 by Radhi Devlukia-Shetty. Photography Copyright © 2024 by Alanna Hale. Reproduced by permission of Simon Element, and imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.

