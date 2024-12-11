For a quick 30-minute meal, try Romy London’s seared balsamic cabbage on harissa butter beans. This flavorful weeknight dish uses bold and zesty flavors to make simple ingredients like cabbage and butter beans shine. Plus, you’ll get plenty of fiber and plant protein from the butter beans and a boost of vitamin C from the cabbage.

The cabbage is first seared golden, brushed with balsamic vinegar, and roasted to enhance its smoky, tangy flavor. Meanwhile, the butter beans are cooked in a pan with onion, yellow bell pepper, harissa paste, chopped tomatoes, and white wine vinegar, then simmered until the sauce thickens. For extra texture, sprinkle panko breadcrumbs over the cabbage during the final minutes of roasting.

When everything is ready, add the beans and cabbage to a shallow bowl. Top with a drizzle of coconut yogurt for a cooling touch. Have this plant-based meal with crusty bread, rice, or even a side salad for a balanced dinner. This recipe is perfect for busy weeknights.

Seared balsamic cabbage on harissa butter beans

With affordable ingredients like butter beans and cabbage, you can enjoy a healthy yet flavorsome meal thanks to this seared balsamic cabbage on harissa butter beans recipe. No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 small white cabbage sliced into wedges

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 red onion finely sliced

1 red or yellow bell pepper thinly sliced

1 tbsp harissa paste

2 tbsp white wine vinegar

1 tin butter beans drained and rinsed

1 tin chopped tomatoes

60 g panko breadcrumbs

Fresh herbs such as basil or coriander, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste Instructions Heat the olive oil in a large skillet and sear the cabbage wedges until golden on each side. Once done, transfer them to an oven tray and brush with balsamic vinegar. Roast in the oven at 180°C for 8-10 minutes, turning halfway.

In the same pan, add onion and bell pepper and sauté until softened. Stir in the harissa paste, then add white wine vinegar, butter beans and chopped tomatoes. Simmer for 10-12 minutes until the sauce thickens slightly. Add fresh herbs and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Meanwhile, sprinkle the panko breadcrumbs over the roasting cabbage for the final few minutes, allowing them to get delightfully crispy.

Once everything is ready, serve the harissa beans in shallow bowls and top with the seared cabbage wedges. Garnish with the remaining fresh herbs and season to taste. Serve with a drizzle of coconut yoghurt and dig in.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

