5 Vegan Lunch Recipes Ready In 10 Minutes Or Less

These 10-minute vegan lunch recipes are game changers for busy days. Whether you’re working, running errands, or don’t have energy to cook, having go-to meals that don’t require hours in the kitchen is key. These five recipes are quick, easy, and packed with plant-based protein. They use simple ingredients like beans, chickpeas, lentils, and kale, offering plenty of nutrition without the wait.

Whether you’re looking for a fresh salad, a chickpea bowl, or scrambled tofu, you’ll have a tasty meal whipped up in no time. These quick lunches are not only convenient but also full of fiber, vitamins, and minerals, helping you stay energized throughout the day.

Read on for five vegan lunch recipes ready in 10 minutes or less.

Creamy 10-minute vegan chickpea bowl

Romy London This chickpea bowl is the ultimate speedy lunch

This list starts with Romy London’s creamy 10-minute vegan chickpea bowl. This meal is perfect for a chilly day and great with crusty bread. To make this wholesome dish, you need chickpeas, vegan cream cheese, vegan pesto, tomatoes, and fresh spinach. Plenty of seasonings include garlic, olive oil, lemon, and salt and pepper.

5-minute creamy tahini kale salad

Viva! This kale salad couldn’t be easier to prepare

Next is this creamy tahini kale salad, which is done in just 5 minutes. The recipe from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club is a speedy, nutrient-rich salad. To make the salad, add a big bunch of kale to any combination of extras you like. These can be pulses, artichokes, avocados, tomatoes, croutons, cucumber, quinoa, tofu, nutritional yeast, etc. The recipe includes a dressing made with olive oil, tahini, vinegar, tamari, and maple syrup. Serve it with pasta, roast vegetables, or even some couscous.

10-minute vegan scrambled tofu

Rebel Recipes Scrambled tofu is a great alternative for scrambled egg, and it couldn’t be easier to make

Another recipe by Viva is their 10-minute vegan scrambled tofu. Scrambled tofu can be eaten anytime, but most people enjoy it as an egg replacement. This lunch-brunch recipe is perfect for when you want something high in protein. Seasoned tofu pieces with tahini, soy, nutritional yeast, and turmeric pair beautifully with thick slices of fresh bread and avocado. Top your tofu with roasted tomatoes, and enjoy.

Butter beans pesto salad

Happy Skin Kitchen This salad is full of plant protein

Happy Skin Kitchen’s butter bean pesto salad is an excellent lunch. A bean salad is a great choice when you want fresh vegetables with lots of plant protein and tasty seasonings. The salad has simple ingredients like butter beans, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and rocket. You can also add vegan feta. The pesto dressing is homemade with walnuts or pine nuts, basil, nutritional yeast, lemon, olive oil, and salt. This 10-minute recipe is easy to make and tasty.

Beautiful vegan lentil salad

The Garden Party Lentils are packed with plant protein and fiber

The Garden Party’s vegan lentil salad is the last recipe on this list and is best served at room temperature or cold. It’s great as a meal on its own or as a side. The key ingredients of this 10-minute recipe include lentils, mini peppers, beefsteak tomatoes, cucumber, and parsley. The dressing, a simple lemon, olive oil, garlic, cumin, and onion sauce, coats the ingredients perfectly.

