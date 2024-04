Who doesn’t love a spicy red lentil dahl packed with plant protein? This red lentil dahl by BOSH! is creamy, nourishing, and only takes 30 minutes to make. What makes this dahl stand out is its blend of spices such as turmeric, cinnamon, and cayenne, not to mention the aromatic temper that tops the curry with fragrant lemon, crispy onions, and coriander leaves.

Benefits of red lentils

Lentils are an extremely popular and affordable vegan protein source. These legumes are nutrient-rich and packed with fiber. Lentils contain good amounts of protein, B vitamins, magnesium, zinc, and iron. The red variety in this vegan dahl curry is split and cooks quickly.

Aside from the health benefits, lentils are a very versatile legume. Since they have a nutty flavor and tend to break down into a creamy consistency, they elevate vegan dishes as additives or as the main attraction.

Spicy red lentil dahl recipe

This Sri Lankan red lentil dahl recipe takes only 30 minutes to make and is packed with aromatic herbs and spices. Perfect for dinnertime, this dish is easy to make and goes deliciously with chapati or pita. 5 from 1 vote Duration 30 mins Servings 2 people Ingredients For the dahl 400 ml water

800 ml coconut milk

2 tbsp sea salt

1 lemon

320 grams red lentils

1 tsp ground tumeric

½ tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp cayenne pepper For the temper ½ onion

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 handful of curry leaves

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp curry powder

2 garlic cloves

1 bunch of fresh coriander To serve Lemon

Handful of crispy onions

Coriander leaves

Chapati or pita

Green chili sliced Instructions Before you start Soak and rinse the lentils thoroughly in cold water . For the dahl Drain the lentils and transfer to a large pan with water, coconut milk, turmeric, cinnamon and cayenne, and simmer on a low heat uncovered for 25 minutes.

Don’t add any salt at this stage as this will harden the lentils. Make the temper While the lentils cook, finely dice the onion, garlic and coriander stalks (reserve the leaves for garnish).

Heat the coconut oil in a medium frying pan.

Once it starts to smoke add the fresh curry leaves if you have them, plus the mustard seeds, cumin seeds, curry powder, diced onion and garlic.

Fry while stirring until the seeds start to pop and the onions start to soften.

Set aside until needed. Finish the dahl Once the lentils are cooked, turn off the heat and add the sea salt and zest of a lemon.

Blend half the dahl in a blender, add the blended mix back in the pot and mix through (this will make the dahl extra creamy).

Finish with a squeeze of lemon to lift the flavor and serve. To serve Spoon the dahl into serving bowls, drizzle the temper mix over the top, and serve the tempered dahl with crispy onions, fresh green chilis, the reserved coriander leaves and a chapati or pita on the side.

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH!. You can view the original recipe here.

