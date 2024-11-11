X
How To Make These Spicy Arrabbiata Butter Beans

Up your butter bean game with this Italian-inspired recipe

A dish of arrabbiata butter beans This protein-packed dish is garlicky, spicy, and packed with protein - Media Credit: Romy London
You’ve probably heard of penne all’arrabbiata, the hugely popular – and often naturally vegan – spicy Italian tomato pasta dish. But have you ever thought of replacing pasta with beans for a more unusual and protein-packed dinner? Let us introduce to you: spicy arrabbiata butter beans.

This recipe comes from Romy London, and it’s a perfect warming dinner for the fall and winter months. It’s very easy to make and features just a few cupboard staple ingredients. Butter beans have been having a bit of a moment over the last year, with a growing number of people recognizing their taste, versatility, and other benefits.

Butter beans, also known as lima beans, are popular for their creamy texture and mild flavor, making them highly versatile in vegan cooking. They can be used in a variety of dishes, from soups and stews to spreads and salads, easily absorbing flavors and adding richness to meals. Butter beans also offer health benefits; they are rich in dietary fiber, plant-based protein, and essential nutrients like potassium, magnesium, and iron.

Arrabbiata butter beans

Add a burst of flavor to your dinner table with these fiery butter beans! This feisty dish is simmered to perfection with some warming heat from chili flakes in a wonderful tomato base that's engulfing the butter beans with tangy goodness. And the garlic crisps served as a garnish are the ultimate "cherry on top," making this meal just as comforting as it is vibrant
A dish of arrabbiata butter beans
No ratings yet
Duration40 minutes
Cook Time20 minutes
Prep Time10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 2 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 1-2 tsp chili flakes
  • 1 tsp dried oregano
  • 2 tins of butter beans
  • 1 tin of chopped tomatoes
  • 1 tbsp tomato puree
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • A handful of fresh basil, chopped
  • 3 cloves of garlic (for garlic crisps)
  • Olive oil (for frying)

Instructions

  • Heat the olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the finely chopped onion and minced garlic. Cook until the onion becomes translucent and softens.
  • Add 1-2 teaspoons of chili flakes (to taste) and dried oregano to the pan. Then stir in the tomato puree.
  • Drain and rinse the butter beans. Add them to the pan along with the chopped tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper. Stir everything together and let it simmer for about 15 minutes.
  • While the beans are simmering, make the garlic crisps. Thinly sliced the 3 cloves of garlic. Heat a small amount of olive oil in a separate pan over a low-medium heat. Add the sliced garlic and fry until they become crispy and golden. Remove them from the pan and place on a paper towel to remove any excess oil.
  • Once the beans are done simmering, stir in a few leaves of fresh basil, leaving some for garnish.
  • Serve the beans garnished with the garlic crisps and fresh basil, and enjoy them on their own or alongside freshly toasted bread.

