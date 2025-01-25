Vegan Ginger Noodle & Vegetable Red Curry Soup

This ginger noodle & vegetable red curry soup is a comforting, protein-packed meal. It’s made with textured vegetable protein (TVP), which is an excellent plant-based protein source. If you can’t find TVP, you can substitute with beans, tofu, or double up on the shiitake mushrooms.

Ingredients like ginger, turmeric, and red curry paste give the soup bold flavor while coconut milk makes it creamy and rich. It’s a perfect way to enjoy warming, nutrient-rich ingredients in a hurry.

This soup is great for cold winter nights. It’s ready in minutes and doesn’t require much effort, making it perfect for busy days.

This dish comes from Janet Gronnow’s cookbook, 15-Minute Vegan Meals. It’s simple, delicious, and easy to customize with your favorite veggies or spices. Add a squeeze of lemon juice and some chili garlic sauce for extra zing.

Ginger noodle & vegetable red curry soup

Try this high protein ginger noodle and veggie red curry soup it's warming and full of veggies like mushrooms, zucchini, and bell pepper. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 1 large shallot

½ red bell pepper

1 tbsp (15 ml) avocado oil divided

1 medium zucchini

3 large cloves garlic

¼ cup (66 g) Thai red curry paste

2 tsp (10 g) ginger paste plus more to taste

3 cups (720 ml) vegetable broth (See note)

1 can full-fat coconut milk (15-oz [425-g])

¼ tsp turmeric

¼ tsp black pepper

½ cup (50 g) dry textured vegetable protein (also known as TVP)

4 oz (113 g) dry ramen noodles

3.5 oz (100 g) shiitake mushrooms

1 tbsp (15 ml) lemon juice (about ½ lemon)

2 tbsp (2 g) fresh cilantro for serving (optional)

Chili garlic sauce for serving (optional) Instructions Preheat a large pan or skillet on medium heat. Finely chop the shallot and slice the red bell pepper. Add these to the pan, along with 2 teaspoons (10 ml) of the oil. Stir and let them cook for approximately 2 minutes while you prepare the zucchini and garlic.

Trim the ends off the zucchini. Slice the zucchini lengthwise, then make slices crosswise to make half-moon shapes. Mince the garlic, then add the zucchini and garlic to the pan. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes, then add the red curry paste, ginger paste, vegetable broth, coconut milk, turmeric, pepper, TVP, and dry ramen noodles.

Bring it to a boil, covering and raising the heat if needed, then lower the heat and cook at a gentle simmer, uncovered, for approximately 3 minutes, until the ramen noodles are tender.

While the soup is cooking, preheat a small skillet on medium-high heat. Remove the stems of the shiitake mushrooms, then slice the caps. Add the mushrooms to the pan with the remaining 1 teaspoon of oil and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

When you’re ready to serve, stir the lemon juice into the soup. If you’re a ginger lover, stir in a bit more ginger paste. To serve, divide the soup into bowls and top with the mushrooms, fresh cilantro, if using, and chili garlic sauce, if desired, for spicy heat. Note: To thin the soup, you can add an additional 1⁄2 to 1 cup (120 to 240 ml) of vegetable broth, which would be a total of 4 cups (960 ml) of broth.

Reprinted with permission from 15-Minute Vegan Meals by Janet Gronnow. Page Street Publishing Co. 2022.

