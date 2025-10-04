10 Brownie Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind

Brownie recipes are among the most loved desserts because they are simple and versatile. They can be made fudgy, chewy, or cakey, and they work for everyday baking as well as special occasions. The method is straightforward, and the ingredients are easy to keep on hand.

For vegans, brownies are a reliable choice because they don’t depend on eggs or dairy. Common swaps like flaxseed, chia seed, or nut butter provide structure, while cocoa powder and dairy-free chocolate keep the flavor rich. Gluten-free options are also popular, and substitute options like oat or almond flour in place of wheat, without losing that classic brownie texture.

Brownies are also highly customizable. You can mix in nuts, add chocolate chips, swirl in nut butter, or keep them plain and classic. They suit many diets, they freeze well, and they are always popular at gatherings. Looking for the best brownies out there? Take a look at these exciting recipes.

Toffee apple brownie and caramel sauces

Avant Garde Vegan These apple brownies are moist, decadent, and excellent with caramel sauce

These toffee apple brownies by Gaz Oakley are a must-try for fall. The batter mixes dark chocolate, cocoa, and apples with flour, walnuts, and pumpkin seeds, then bakes into rich squares. A dairy-free caramel sauce adds the toffee layer, making these brownies sweet, fudgy, and perfect with vegan ice cream.

Find the recipe here.

Gluten-free mini brownie tart

Nadine Horn Almond butter and peanut butter add a creamy and rich flavor to the brownie

This gluten-free mini brownie tart by Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer is nutty and rich. Black beans replace flour to create a fiber-packed base mixed with cocoa and chocolate. A swirl of peanut and almond butter tops the tart, adding creaminess and flavor to this small but indulgent dessert.

Find the recipe here.

Chickpea raspberry brownies

Healthy French Wife These protein-packed brownies contain chickpeas and quinoa flour

Next, try these high-protein chickpea and raspberry brownies by the Healthy French Wife. Chickpeas, almond meal, cacao, and maple syrup blend into a smooth batter, then raspberries are scattered on top before baking. These brownies are moist, chocolatey, and packed with plant protein, making them a smart option for snacks or dessert.

Find the recipe here.

Peanut butter blondies

Janis Nicolay These blondies are completely vegan and gluten-free

These peanut butter blondies by Ed Tatton are like a Snickers bar. Millet flour, flaxseed, and oat milk create a vegan, gluten-free batter, while peanut butter, chocolate chips, and chopped peanuts add richness and crunch.

Find the recipe here.

Bourbon biscuit brownies

What Luce Eats Use bourbon biscuits in this dark chocolate brownie for a super chocolatey dessert

If you love bourbon biscuits, make these brownies by What Luce Eats. The batter mixes flour, cacao, sugars, oat milk, yogurt, and melted chocolate with biscuit crumbs and dark chocolate chips. Whole bourbon biscuits are pressed into the top before baking, creating gooey brownies with a crisp biscuit crunch.

Find the recipe here.

Banana bread brownies

Addicted to Dates The perfect combination of brownie and banana bread in one recipe

Here, banana bread meets brownie, making a delicious mix of the two. This recipe from Addicted to Dates combines ripe bananas, cacao, and melted chocolate with coffee and aquafaba for structure. Topped with sliced bananas and sugar before baking, these brownies are fudgy, moist, and full of banana bread flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Millionaire caramel brownies

Wicked Healthy Caramel and chocolate make this millionaire-style brownie decadent

This recipe from Wicked Healthy blends a moist brownie, caramel, and a layer of chocolate. The base is baked with cocoa, espresso, and dark chocolate chips, then topped with homemade caramel and melted chocolate. Once chilled and sliced, it creates a decadent treat similar to millionaire’s shortbread.

Find the recipe here.

Pumpkin spice frosted brownies

Addicted to Dates Chocolatey and spiced, this brownie recipe is perfect for fall

Addicted to Dates’ raw pumpkin spice frosted brownies are a creamy, nutty dessert. The base contains walnuts, dates, cacao, and cashew butter that’s pressed into a pan before being topped with cashew and pumpkin frosting. Chilled until set, these brownies are spiced, festive, and finished with dark chocolate drops.

Find the recipe here.

Raspberry and white chocolate blondies

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club These blondies use a classic flavor combination of white chocolate and raspberry

Try these raspberry and white chocolate blondies from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club. They are baked with a simple dough of flour, sugar, vegan butter, and a flax egg. Studded with raspberries and chunks of white chocolate, they come out golden, gooey, and fruity, making a sweet twist on the classic blondie.

Find the recipe here.

Gooey PBJ Brownies

BOSH! Try these rich and gooey PBJ brownies for the ultimate chocolate, peanut butter, and raspberry explosion

Finally, make these gooey PBJ brownies from BOSH!. They are packed with peanut butter, raspberry jam, and dark chocolate. The batter bakes into rich squares swirled with jam and topped with raspberries and peanuts. Sweet, salty, and gooey, they deliver a playful take on the classic PBJ combo.

Find the recipe here.

