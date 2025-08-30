10 Vegan Sweet Tart Ideas

X
gluten-free and vegan lemon tart with fresh strawberries on top for vegan sweet tart ideas Try these 10 vegan tarts when the occasion fits - Media Credit: Naturally Zuzu

Vegan sweet tart ideas open up a world of flavors and textures, proving dessert can be both creative and cruelty-free. From nutty crusts to rich ganache fillings, there’s something here for every baker.

Tarts can be fruity and fresh with berries, creamy and citrusy with lemon custard, or indulgent with chocolate and caramel layers. Each recipe showcases the versatility of plant-based ingredients while keeping the cooking process nice and simple.

The beauty of vegan tarts is their variety. Some use gluten-free bases made from nuts and dates, while others stick to classic shortcrust pastry. Fillings can be as light as coconut cream with fruit or as rich as cashew custard spiced with chai.

Toppings range from glossy fruit glazes to edible flowers. Whether you’re new to baking or experienced in the kitchen, these tarts offer the perfect balance of fun, flavor, and presentation. Which one is your favorite?

Vegan apple and blackberry tart

A vegan apple and blackberry pie next to some dairy-free cream and ice cream
JAZZ Apple This apple and blackberry tart is completely plant-based

The first recipe on this list is an apple and blackberry tart from JAZZ Apple. A flaky shortcrust pastry holds a cinnamon-spiced filling of apples and blackberries. When baked, this filling turns into a soft, jam-like center. Serve warm with dairy-free ice cream or enjoy chilled for a refreshing treat.

Find the recipe here.

Chia-spiced custard tart with mango

a chai-spiced custard tart with mango with an oat base and raspberry topping
Nisha Vora This chai-spiced custard is perfect for dinner parties

Make this chai-spiced custard tart with mango by Nisha Vora of Rainbow Plant Life next. The crust has oat and almond flour for a nutty base, while the filling blends cashews, coconut cream, and warming spices. Juicy mango slices add brightness, and raspberries with mint finish it off beautifully.

Find the recipe here.

Cranberry orange and chocolate tart

cranberry orange and chocolate flavored vegan sweet tart ideas
Project Vegan Baking This festive tart is perfect as a Christmas centerpiece

This cranberry, orange, and chocolate tart by Project Vegan Baking is ideal for those who enjoy festive flavors year-round. Make it at Christmas time to suit the season and enjoy the mix of rich chocolate ganache, zesty orange, and tangy cranberry jam. It’s indulgent, elegant, and perfect for sharing.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan gluten-free fruit tart

vegan gluten-free fruit tart recipe with walnut and date crust, vegan cream cheese filling, and fruit topping
Crow Moon Kitchen Try this vegan and gluten-free fruit tart that’s perfect for summer

This vegan, gluten-free fruit tart by Crow Moon Kitchen is whipped up in only 30 minutes. A walnut and date crust holds a chilled coconut cream filling that sets without baking. Piled high with fresh strawberries, kiwi, and berries, it’s a bright, refreshing tart that captures the flavor of summer.

Find the recipe here.

Blueberry custard tart with chocolate ganache

blackberry custard tart with chocolate ganache, an oat crust, and two layers of filling
Foodie Yuki This tart contains layers of vegan custard and ganache

This showstopping, decadent blackberry custard tart with chocolate ganache is a must-try. The recipe is from Foodie Yuki and layers a silky blackberry custard beneath a glossy ganache. Finished with fresh berries on top, it’s a rich, elegant dessert that balances fruity brightness with deep notes of chocolate.

Find the recipe here.

Strawberry tart

vegan strawberry tart with lemon filling and strawberry jelly for vegan sweet tart ideas
Olive Wood Vegan This strawberry tart recipe calls for a homemade pastry

A simple strawberry tart with a homemade crust and lemon filling is great for weekend baking. This recipe from Olive Wood Vegan layers tangy lemon custard with sweet strawberries. A shiny strawberry glaze ties it together, making a tart that feels classic and perfect for sharing.

Find the recipe here.

Store cupboard chocolate tart

a vegan chocolate store cupboard tart made with dates, mixed nuts, and dark chocolate
Lucy & Lentils This vegan chocolate tart uses everything you have in your kitchen cupboard

Throw together this store cupboard chocolate tart with whatever you’ve got on hand. The recipe from Lucy & Lentils uses nuts, dates, and coconut for a no-fuss base, topped with peanut butter and a smooth chocolate layer. Simple to make, it’s a pantry-friendly dessert that feels indulgent.

Find the recipe here.

Passion fruit slice

a passion fruit slice for vegan sweet tart ideas
Hot For Food Creamy, refreshing, and zesty, this tart is bound to be a winner

Next, try this passion fruit slice by Hot For Food. A crumbly graham cracker crust holds a tangy coconut cream and passion fruit filling that sets firm in the fridge. Topped with whipped coconut cream and mint, it’s a bright, tropical dessert that tastes best fresh.

Find the recipe here.

No-bake ‘Snickers’ tart

no-bake snickers tart with a peanut butter base, peanut caramel, and chocolate ganache
Addicted to Dates This easy-to-make ‘Snickers’ style tart is layered with peanut caramel, peanuts, and chocolate ganache

This no-bake ‘Snickers’ tart by Addicted to Dates tarts with a cashew and peanut butter base. A gooey peanut caramel comes next, folded with crunchy roasted peanuts. The final touch is a smooth chocolate ganache, creating a chilled dessert that’s sweet, nutty, and perfect for chocolate lovers.

Find the recipe here.

Gluten-free lemon tart with fresh strawberries

gluten-free and vegan lemon tart with fresh strawberries on top
Naturally Zuzu The gluten-free crust is made of almond flour

Finally, make this lemon tart by Naturally Zuzu. It’s gluten-free nd made with an almond flour crust baked until golden. The custard filling is rich with coconut cream, lemon juice, and zest, thickened to a smooth texture. Once chilled, it’s finished with fresh berries and extra citrus zest.

Find the recipe here.

