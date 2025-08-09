9 Vegan Loaf Cake Ideas

Vegan loaf cake ideas offer something for every sweet tooth. From fruity and fresh to rich and chocolatey, these cakes are easy to make and full of flavor.

You can enjoy them for breakfast, dessert, or with a cup of tea. Many recipes use plant-based milk, yogurt, and oils to keep the cakes moist. Others include ingredients like fruit, nuts, or spices to add variety. Whether you like zesty citrus, warm spice, or sweet berries, there’s a vegan loaf cake for you.

They’re also great for sharing and storing. You can bake one ahead, slice it up, and keep it for the week. Vegan loaf cakes are versatile, satisfying, and always worth trying.

Lemon and coconut cake

Natlicious Food For a zesty and coconutty treat, make this loaf cake

Starting this list of vegan loaf cake ideas, try this easy lemon and coconut cake by Natlicious Food. It’s bright, tangy, and made moist with coconut yogurt and oil. A simple lemon glaze adds extra zing, while desiccated coconut gives it texture. Perfect for tea breaks or light desserts.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan blueberry lemon drizzle cake

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club This lemon drizzle cake has a vibrant blueberry jam icing

For a zesty and sweet loaf cake, try this vegan blueberry lemon drizzle cake from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club. It combines fresh blueberries with lemon zest and juice for a bright, fruity flavor. Topped with a tangy drizzle and a light blueberry glaze, it’s soft, vibrant, and great for sharing.

Find the recipe here.

Orange loaf cake

Cupful of Kale Zesty and sweet, this loaf cake is finished with orange rind and a drizzle icing

This orange loaf cake by Cupful of Kale has a flavorful orange drizzle and moist sponge made with fresh juice, zest, and almond milk. It bakes into a soft, golden loaf with a bright citrus kick. Finish with a sweet glaze and extra zest for a simple, sunny treat.

Find the recipe here.

Coconut & raspberry cake with white chocolate icing

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club White chocolate and raspberry is a classic combo perfect with a coconut sponge

Viva’s coconut and raspberry cake with white chocolate uses fluffy coconut sponge with juicy raspberries and a rich white chocolate icing. The soft loaf is easy to make and finished with fresh berries and flakes of coconut. It’s a sweet, fruity option perfect for sharing or dressing up for dessert.

Find the recipe here.

Summer blueberry loaf

Kathleen Ballard Photography This family-friendly loaf is an excellent weekend treat

This vegan summer blueberry loaf by Ellen Kanner is a great breakfast option. It’s light, tender, and filled with juicy berries and citrusy notes from orange juice. Vegan yogurt keeps it moist without fuss, while the blueberries stay perfectly on top.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan spiced apple loaf cake

JAZZ Apple This cake feels like a warm, comforting hug

Make this vegan spiced apple loaf cake. It’s filled with walnuts and contains a citrus glaze. Warm spices, chopped apples, and orange zest give the loaf rich flavor and moisture, while the glaze adds a bright finish. It’s cozy, easy to adapt, and works well for holidays or everyday baking.

Find the recipe here.

Fudgy avocado loaf

So Vegan Avocado makes this vegan chocolate loaf moist

For an indulgent treat, make this fudgy avocado loaf cake by So Vegan. It blends ripe avocado, dark chocolate, and coffee into a rich, smooth batter. Topped with a silky ganache and chocolate shavings, this moist loaf is a decadent option for dessert, or anytime you’re craving something extra chocolatey.

Find the recipe here.

Cranberry and orange breakfast loaf

Romy London Make winter mornings even better with this warm and citrusy breakfast loaf

Try this cranberry and orange breakfast loaf by Romy London for festive flavors and a tasty breakfast. This recipe is soft, citrusy, and filled with dried cranberries for a sweet-tart balance. Perfect with almond butter or fresh berries, this loaf brings a bright, seasonal twist to chilly mornings.

Find the recipe here.

Gluten-free poppy seed tea cake

Ana Rusu This plant-based tea cake uses fresh raspberries in the icing

The last recipe on this vegan loaf cake ideas is this gluten-free poppy seed tea cake by Ana Rusu. It’s light and made with a blend of corn, rice, and oat flours. Topped with a tangy raspberry cream cheese icing, this moist, spring-ready loaf is ideal for brunch or afternoon tea.

Find the recipe here.

