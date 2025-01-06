X
Galaxy Launches New Dairy-Free Chocolate Bar For Veganuary

Hazelnut Praline is the latest vegan chocolate bar from Galaxy

Photo shows the latest vegan chocolate bar from Galaxy, released to coincide with Veganuary 2025 The newest vegan Galaxy chocolate bar is Hazelnut Praline flavor - Media Credit: Galaxy / Claudia Riccio Photography Ltd

Galaxy has launched a new flavor of its dairy-free chocolate bar at UK supermarkets.

The Hazelnut Praline bar features a soft praline filling wrapped in chocolate made with a “smooth hazelnut paste.” The bar is both vegan and gluten-free.

Vegan Food UK posted a picture of the new flavor earlier this week after a member found the bars in their local Sainsbury’s. The product is not yet listed on Sainsbury’s website, but Galaxy’s existing vegan range has an RRP of £3 per bar and is available nationwide.

Plant Based News (PBN) has reached out to Galaxy for more information.

Galaxy embraces vegan chocolate

Photo shows the latest vegan chocolate bar from Galaxy, released to coincide with Veganuary 2025
Galaxy / Claudia Riccio Photography Ltd The newest vegan Galaxy bar combines hazelnut-flavored chocolate with a hazelnut praline center

Galaxy is owned by Mars Wrigley, and has been producing chocolate in the UK for nearly 70 years. Its products are known for their smooth, creamy flavors. The brand has been producing vegan chocolate bars since 2019, and each one is made with cocoa, hazelnut paste, and rice syrup for Galaxy’s distinctive gianduja-like taste and texture, minus the dairy.

Galaxy previously told PBN that its vegan chocolates are made in an entirely dairy-free environment, and the entire range is certified by The Vegan Society.

The vegan range initially included just three bars, but this has since been expanded to include a variety of flavors. The new Hazelnut Praline joins Classic, Salted Caramel, Crumbled Cookie, Caramel Sea Salt, Fruit & Nut, Caramelized Hazelnut, Smooth Orange, and Smooth Mint. In October, Galaxy launched its first-ever vegan selection box.

Several other large chocolate producers have also launched vegan versions of classic items in recent years, including Ferrero’s Nutella, Lindt’s Lindor Truffles, and Cadbury’s “Plant Bar.” 

According to a Global Market Insights report from December, the global vegan chocolate market was valued at USD $750 million in 2024 and is predicted to grow by around 13 percent per year over the next decade, driven by “increasing demand.”

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

