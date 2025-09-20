These sweet vegan pie recipes are perfect for anyone looking to enjoy classic desserts made entirely from plant-based ingredients. Whether you’re baking for a holiday, birthday, or casual dinner with friends, a sweet pie always feels like a celebration. These recipes offer familiar favorites in vegan form – no eggs or dairy required.

Sweet pies are easy to customize. You can play with crusts, fillings, and toppings to match the season or your taste. From rich chocolate to fruity cherry, creamy key lime to comforting sweet potato, there’s a flavor for everyone. They work well with fresh fruit, nuts, or even plant-based cream for serving.

These desserts are family-friendly and kid-approved. They’re great for sharing at potlucks, parties, or cozy nights at home. Because they’re made without animal products, they’re also suitable for many people with allergies or special diets.

If you’re craving a slice of something sweet and kind, these 10 sweet vegan pie recipes are a great place to start.

Refined sugar-free vegan banoffee pie

Natlicious Food This vegan banoffee pie is free from refined sugar

The first recipe on this list of sweet vegan pies is a refined sugar-free banoffee pie by Natlicious Food. The dessert combines toffee, bananas, and cream. Assembly is straightforward: make a digestive biscuit base, add a date caramel, sliced bananas, and finish with vegan whipped cream.

Find the recipe here.

Pecan paht pie (sweet red bean pie)

Joanne Lee Molinaro This pecan paht pie will make for a great dessert centerpiece

Next make this Korean-inspired pecan paht pie by Joanne Lee Molinaro. In this traditionally festive and autumnal pie, sweet red bean paste is added for a rich texture and earthy flavor. Sugary, crunchy pecans and a buttery crust make this pie enjoyable in texture and flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Old-fashioned sugar cream pie

Tanya Pilgram If you’re into creamy, cinnamon-y treats you’ll love this vegan twist on the classic sugar cream pie

Next try an old-fashioned sugar cream pie by Sam Turnbull. This vegan dessert is a twist on the mid-western classic. It contains coconut milk, sugar, butter, vanilla, and cinnamon. Use a store-bought vegan pie crust, add your filling, bake, and enjoy.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan chocolate pie

Give Me Plant Food Chocolate pies don’t need to contain dairy

A vegan chocolate pie is a must, and this one from Stine Andersen has a rich and gooey filling on top of vegan puff pastry. The ingredients for the filling are simple, like a vegan brownie batter that is then baked on a puff pastry crust. Finish with vegan whipped cream of your choice.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan maple pecan pie

Janis Nicolay This festive favorite tastes as good as it looks!

This vegan maple pecan pie from Ed Tatton blends North American and British flavors for a rich, festive dessert. Made with maple syrup, golden syrup, and molasses, it skips corn syrup and eggs but keeps the gooey texture. Perfect for holiday gatherings or cozy nights in.

Find the recipe here.

Egg-free sweet potato pie

World of Vegan This egg-free and dairy-free sweet potato pie recipe is completely vegan

This sweet potato pie might traditionally be a festive dessert but you can have it anytime you want. The recipe from World of Vegan makes a plant-based version with coconut cream and sweet potato puree. Then either buy or prepare a vegan pie crust, bake, and finish with vegan whipped cream or ice cream.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan key lime pie

Paleo Gluten-Free This vegan recipe is also gluten-free

This vegan key-lime pie by Paleo Gluten Free is no bake and uses avocado for creaminess over classic condensed milk from the original recipe. Get a taste of veganized Key West Florida with zesty, creamy, and sweet flavors. Make a walnut and Medjool date crust, add your filling, chill, and eat.

Find the recipe here.

Easy cherry pies

Chef Day Radley This recipe only uses a few ingredients and is gluten-free

These mini vegan cherry pies from The Vegan Chef School uses gluten-free puff pastry and a super simple filling of frozen cherries, sugar, corn flour, and cinnamon that then goes on to bake. Once you’re done baking the crust, add your filling and a pastry lattice, bake, cool, and enjoy.

Find the recipe here.

Best vegan chocolate pie

ElaVegan Try the ‘best’ vegan chocolate pie with its wonderful contrasting textures of smooth chocolate and a crunchy crust

The next pie is dubbed the ‘best’ vegan chocolate pie and it comes from ElaVegan. The crust is made from dates, oats, and nuts with salt and vanilla. The chocolate cream is made with sweet potato and avocado that is mixed with cocoa and dairy-free chocolate chips. After filling and chilling you can also add a chocolate drizzle for the top of the pie.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan cherry pie with dairy-free whipped cream

Zoe Lonergan This cherry pie is an excellent plant-based dessert

Last on the list of sweet vegan pie recipes is this showstopping vegan cherry pie with dairy-free whipped cream by Reece Hignell. This pie has a flaky puff pastry crust and a sour cherry filling. You can make the pastry by hand from the recipe and finish with a topping of your preferred vegan whipped cream.

Find the recipe here.

