10 Dairy-Free Cheesecake Recipes

Dairy-free cheesecake recipes make it easy to enjoy a rich, creamy dessert without animal products. You can bake them or keep things cool with no-bake options. Either way, there’s something for every craving.

These recipes use plant-based ingredients like cashews, tofu, or vegan cream cheese to create that classic texture. You’ll find fruity versions with lemon, blueberry, or kiwi, and indulgent ones with chocolate, Biscoff, or Oreo. Some are perfect for sharing, others are made mini for personal treats.

Vegan cheesecake works for birthdays, dinner parties, or a simple dessert after a meal. You can serve it fresh or prep it ahead and store it in the fridge or freezer. It’s a dessert that always feels a little special.

Whether you want something light and tangy or sweet and rich, this list has you covered. These dairy-free vegan cheesecake recipes offer plenty of ways to enjoy a classic dessert in a new, plant-based way.

Gluten-free vegan chocolate cheesecake

Amber Asakura This gluten-free recipe has a nut-based crust

Starting this list of dairy-free cheesecake recipes is this gluten-free chocolate cheesecake by Clean Food Dirty Girl. It features a no-bake chocolate filling made with silken tofu, almond butter, and dark chocolate for a creamy, high-protein treat. The nut-based crust is simple and naturally gluten-free. Chill overnight and serve cold, optionally topped with a fruity raspberry coulis.

Find the recipe here.

Dairy-free mini blueberry cheesecakes

The Experiment These gluten-free mini blueberry cheesecakes store well in the fridge or freezer

For a handheld dessert, try these dairy-free mini blueberry cheesecakes from Melissa King. They’re creamy, fruity, and come together in a muffin tin for easy portioning. A simple almond-date crust supports a cashew and blueberry filling, with hints of lemon and maple.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan Oreo cheesecake

Viva Vegan Recipe Club Nobody will miss eggs or dairy in this decadent dessert

Next make Viva!’s Oreo cheesecake from the Vegan Recipe Club. This no-bake vegan dessert layers a crunchy biscuit base with a rich cream cheese and vanilla filling. It’s light, sweet, and studded with crumbled Oreos for extra texture. Serve with melted chocolate or ice cream for a classic-style treat – without the dairy.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan mojito cheesecake

PlantBaes These cheesecakes are made in individual portions but one might not be enough

Try this vegan mojito cheesecake by Plantbaes next. Fresh lime, mint, and a creamy cashew base come together in this summer-inspired dessert. These no-bake mini cheesecakes are light, zesty, and easy to freeze for later. The individual portions make them ideal for hot days when you want a plant-based treat ready to go.

Find the recipe here.

Chocolate avocado cheesecake

Gloria Vegan Stories You can use avocado to make dairy-free cheesecake

A chocolate avocado cheesecake is another fun vegan try. This recipe from Gloria Vegan Stories blends ripe avocado, cocoa, and peanut butter into a smooth and creamy filling. The base is made from dates, hazelnuts, and peanuts, giving it a naturally sweet crunch. It’s rich, chocolatey, and totally free from dairy.

Find the recipe here.

Lemon and blueberry cheesecake

Balanced Afya This triple-layered cheesecake is great for special occasions

This stunning lemon and blueberry cheesecake is a triple-layer dessert that will fit in beautifully at your next dinner party. It’s rich with color and flavor, featuring a spiced almond crust and creamy layers of lemon poppy seed and blueberry cashew filling.

Find the recipe here.

No-bake kiwi cheesecake

Project Vegan Baking Beautiful and tasty, this kiwi cheesecake is a must-try

This no-bake kiwi cheesecake by Project Vegan Baking is as vibrant as it is flavorful. With a creamy cashew and vegan cream cheese filling, it pairs tart kiwi with sweet coconut for a fresh, fruity bite. The final touch is a glistening kiwi jelly layer that adds color and zing.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan white chocolate and raspberry baked cheesecake

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club This baked vegan cheesecake uses vegan cream cheese and ground almonds

This is another Viva! vegan cheesecake recipe. It’s rich, creamy, and sweet, with fresh raspberries tucked into the filling and a vibrant sauce poured over the top. If you prefer a firmer texture and deeper flavor, this baked version is a must.

Find the recipe here.

No-bake lemon cheesecake

Project Vegan Baking Add a plant-based lemon jelly layer on top for extra tang

Project Vegan Baking’s no-bake lemon cheesecake is just as delicious as their kiwi version. With a creamy cashew and vegan cream cheese center, it delivers bright lemon flavor in every bite. The top jelly layer adds a tasty tang, and the biscuit base gives it crunch.

Find the recipe here.

Biscoff no-bake cheesecake

Viva! This no-bake cheesecake is completely free from animal products

Finally, make this Biscoff no-bake cheesecake by Viva!’s Vegan Recipe Club. The crust and topping use crushed Biscoff biscuits, while the creamy filling combines Biscoff spread, vegan cream cheese, and whipped plant-based cream. With no baking required, it’s a smooth and flavorful treat that delivers warm spice and caramel notes in every slice.

Find the recipe here.

