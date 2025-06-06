Gluten-Free Vegan Chocolate Cheesecake

X
This vegan chocolate cheesecake has a protein-packed secret ingredient

By

1 Minutes Read

vegan chocolate cheesecake with raspberry coulis and a no-bake filling This gluten-free recipe has a nut-based crust - Media Credit: Amber Asakura
This vegan chocolate cheesecake by Clean Food Dirty Girl is rich, creamy, and easy to make. The filling uses silken tofu, which gives it a smooth texture and a boost of plant-based protein. It blends up quickly and sets overnight in the fridge – no baking needed beyond the crust.

The crust is naturally gluten-free and made with pecans, almonds, almond flour, and a bit of maple syrup. It holds together well once chilled. The filling is a mix of almond butter, cocoa, dairy-free milk, and melted dark chocolate. It’s dense, chocolatey, and super enjoyable.

This is a great dessert for warm-weather weekends, whether you’re hosting friends or keeping it low-key. Slice and serve straight from the fridge. If you want to take it further, top it with raspberry coulis for a tart, fruity contrast.

Make your cheesecake

This almost no-bake vegan chocolate cheesecake uses silken tofu and almond flour in the filling.
vegan chocolate cheesecake with raspberry coulis and a no-bake filling
No ratings yet

Ingredients

For the crust
  • cup raw shelled pecans 80 g
  • cup raw almonds 90 g
  • cup almond flour 40 g
  • 3 tablespoons almond butter 45 g
  • 2 teaspoons 100% pure maple syrup
  • teaspoons water more if needed, see below
For the filling
  • 1 14-oz package silken tofu drained (395 g / pay close attention to the weight of the package as sizes can vary greatly)
  • ½ cup almond flour 55 g
  • ½ cup unsweetened non-dairy milk 118 ml
  • ¼ cup almond butter 60 g
  • 3 tablespoons coconut sugar 25 g
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder 10 g
  • teaspoons vanilla extract
  • ½ teaspoon balsamic vinegar
  • teaspoon salt or a healthy pinch
  • 1 cup dark chocolate chips 50-90% cocoa, sweetened with unrefined sugar

Instructions

Crust

  • Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C). Place all of the crust ingredients into your food processor and process until it becomes a paste-like texture and is sticking together. If your mixture is still crumbs, pulse in a little bit of water at a time until it holds together.
  • Transfer the dough to your baking dish and press the mixture into the bottom and up the sides of your baking dish at least 1 inch. Press hard so it has a firm base.
  • Bake until just starting to brown on the edges, about 12–13 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool slightly, then pop the pan into your fridge. The crust needs to be completely cool before adding the filling.

Filling

  • Place all of the filling ingredients into your blender except for the chocolate chips and blend until smooth and creamy. Leave it in the blender for now.
  • Melt the chocolate chips until smooth and there are no lumps. There are 2 ways you can do this, choose whichever method you prefer.
  • Double boiler method: Pour about 1 inch of water into a medium saucepan and bring to a simmer. Place a heat-safe glass or metal bowl (bigger than the saucepan) snugly on top of the pan so that the bottom of the bowl is not touching the water. Place the chocolate chips in the bowl and stir occasionally until smooth and melted. Be super careful not to get any water in the bowl or your chocolate will seize up and become un-meltable. You will have to throw it out and start over.
  • Microwave method: Place the chocolate chips into a microwave-safe bowl and microwave for 1 minute. Stir, then microwave for 30 seconds more and stir again. Continue microwaving for 30 seconds and stirring between until the chips are just melted and smooth.
  • Transfer the melted chocolate to your blender and immediately blend until smooth and well combined. Do not stop and restart your blender. This mixture should only be blended once to completion or else the filling won’t set properly.
  • Pour the filling mixture into the cooled crust and level the top. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
  • After your filling is set, remove the cheesecake from the fridge and slice it up. Top with optional Raspberry Coulis.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Meal Plan Club for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

The Author

Molly Patrick

Molly Patrick is the co-founder of Clean Food Dirty Girl and a certified life coach. She's dedicated her life to helping people eat more plants while celebrating human imperfection. She grew up in New Mexico on five acres of land. While her parents hand built their home out of mud, straw, and rocks, they lived in a teepee and made do without electricity, plumbing, or hot water. She has never eaten meat, and she has plenty of incense, herb bundles, singing bowls, and crystals in her (fully functional) house. She's been alcohol and cigarette-free since June 14th, 2015. She and her team created Meal Plan Club, which houses thousands of recipes and hundreds of meal plans, all plant-based and oil-free.

