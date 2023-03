Get ready to bookmark a new favorite vegan dessert recipe! These dairy-free mojito cheesecakes take no time at all to make and last so well in the freezer. The mojito flavour brings all the summer feels and balances out the rich vegan cheesecake filling too. As an extra bonus, when you make individual servings, there’s always a delicious and nourishing treat available when you feel like one!

Recipe substitutions

Cacao butter is readily available to buy online. However, if you’re looking to get all of your ingredients in one shop and your chosen retailer doesn’t stock it, you can use coconut oil instead. Both are heart-healthy fats and will help create a creamy consistency to your filling.

BUT, be aware of the differences between virgin and refined coconut oil. The former will add a distinctly coconutty taste to your finished dessert (which could work very well here). If you’d rather keep things neutral and allow the lime to shine, opt for refined coconut oil instead.

No ratings yet Duration 20 mins Prep Time 20 mins Ingredients The base: 1/3 cup almonds

¼ cup shredded coconut

⅓ cup Medjool dates Filling ¾ cup cashews

1 cup soy milk

2 limes (juiced + zested)

2 tbsp melted cacao butter or coconut oil

2 tbsp maple syrup

⅓ cup fresh mint washed and chopped To serve: Lime slices

Fresh mint Instructions Soak the cashews for 30 minutes to overnight in boiling water

For the crust, add the almonds, coconut flakes and Medjool dates to a high-speed blender or food processor and process until the ingredients hold together when you press them.

Add the mixture to your mould, and press down with your hands to create a flat base. Place in the freezer while you prepare the filling.

Place the cacao butter into a microwave-friendly dish and microwave for 20 seconds at a time until melted.

To the blender, add the soaked cashew, soy milk, lime juice and zest, maple syrup, and melted cacao butter. Process until perfectly smooth (3 to 5 minutes)

Pour the mixture to fill the remaining space in your mould leaving 2 mm empty at the top.

Stir in the fresh mint.

Place in the freezer for 4 hours until solid.

Remove from the freezer 30 minutes before eating. Garnish with fresh mint, lime slices or any of your favourite toppings!

—

This dairy-free mojito cheesecake recipe was republished with permission from PlantBaes. Find the original recipe here.