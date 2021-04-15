Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Avocado in cheesecake? We promise you won't notice! Apart from the lush creamy texture it provides.
Duration1 hr 20 mins
Prep Time20 mins
Servings8 people

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 avocado ripe
  • 1/2 lime (juice)
  • 2 tbsp peanut butter
  • 1 chocolate bar
  • 4 tbsp cocoa powder
  • 6 tbsp agave syrup
  • 1/2 tsp salt
Base
  • 170 g pitted dates
  • 220 g hazelnuts and peanuts
  • 3 tbsp cocoa powder
  • 1 pinch salt

Instructions

  • 1. Soak the dates for 10 minutes in boiling water.
  • 2. Blend the dried fruit coarsely.
  • 3. Then blend all the ingredients of the base in a food processor until you obtain a thick mixture.
  • 4. Press the dough into a springform pan and place in the freezer.

Cream

  • 1. Melt the chocolate bar in a double boiler
  • 2. Meanwhile, put the rest of the ingredients in the blender and add the melted chocolate when ready.
  • 3. Blend until you get a homogeneous mixture.
  • 4. Pour the cream obtained over the base and place in the freezer until the cream has thickened.
  • 5. Keep in the fridge for up to 4 days
This recipe was republished with permission from Gloria Vegan Stories.

Find the original recipe here.

Gloria Vegan Stories

Gloria is an amazing vegan food blogger based in Mexico! Gloria specializes in delicious healthy and vegan desserts. Gloria's aim to to help you eat better, reduce or eliminate products of animal origin, and help you discover a new world full of colors, life, new flavors and happiness!