Reading Time: < 1 minute
Avocado in cheesecake? We promise you won't notice! Apart from the lush creamy texture it provides.
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 avocado ripe
- 1/2 lime (juice)
- 2 tbsp peanut butter
- 1 chocolate bar
- 4 tbsp cocoa powder
- 6 tbsp agave syrup
- 1/2 tsp salt
Base
- 170 g pitted dates
- 220 g hazelnuts and peanuts
- 3 tbsp cocoa powder
- 1 pinch salt
Instructions
-
1. Soak the dates for 10 minutes in boiling water.
-
2. Blend the dried fruit coarsely.
-
3. Then blend all the ingredients of the base in a food processor until you obtain a thick mixture.
-
4. Press the dough into a springform pan and place in the freezer.
Cream
-
1. Melt the chocolate bar in a double boiler
-
2. Meanwhile, put the rest of the ingredients in the blender and add the melted chocolate when ready.
-
3. Blend until you get a homogeneous mixture.
-
4. Pour the cream obtained over the base and place in the freezer until the cream has thickened.
-
5. Keep in the fridge for up to 4 days
This recipe was republished with permission from Gloria Vegan Stories.
Find the original recipe here.