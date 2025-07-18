11 Vegan Muffin Recipes

Vegan muffin recipes are a great way to make quick, tasty treats that work for any time of day. You can enjoy muffins as dessert, breakfast, or a snack. They’re easy to batch bake, freeze well, and can be made ahead for the week or special occasions. These 11 recipes show just how versatile muffins can be.

You’ll find gluten-free options and even savory muffins in the mix. Many of these recipes use pantry staples like nuts, bananas, and chocolate. Others include seasonal favorites like strawberries, blueberries, or even veggies for added nutrition. Muffins are simple to make, easy to store, and fun to customize.

From sweet to savory, fruity to rich, these plant-based muffins offer something for every craving. Bake them soft and tender or with a bit of crunch – there’s no wrong way to enjoy them. Grab a muffin tin and start baking.

Vegan banana walnut oat muffins

Chef Day Radley These muffins are refined sugar free, using dates instead

Vegan banana walnut oat muffins are an ideal early morning breakfast. This recipe from Chef Day Radley uses dates for sweetness and oats for texture. Gram flour and banana keep them soft and dense. Top with walnuts and bake until golden. Eat warm or with peanut butter for a filling start to your day.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan chocolate protein muffins

Maria's Munchies These yummy protein-packed vegan chocolate muffins are perfect for a healthier treat

These gluten-free and refined sugar-free chocolate protein muffins by Maria’s Munchie’s are completely vegan. They use oat and almond flour, banana, and chocolate chips. Vegan protein and cocoa give them a rich, soft texture. Maple syrup adds sweetness. Great for snacks or dessert.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan breakfast muffins

Rebel Recipes These muffins are packed full of nutritious oats and fruit

These tasty vegan breakfast muffins by Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club are simple to make and nutritious. They use muesli, blueberries, grated apple, and nut butter for a soft, fruity bite. Cinnamon brings warmth, while raisins and brown sugar add a gentle sweetness.

Find the recipe here.

High-protein savory muffins

Natlicious Food These savory breakfast muffins are a great plant-based breakfast

For a savory muffin, these high-protein vegan bakes from Natlicious Food are great to try. Smoked tofu and nutritional yeast give them a rich, cheesy flavor. They’re packed with protein and easy to prep ahead. Eat them warm or cold for breakfast or a snack.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan raspberry and white chocolate muffins

Claire Swift and Sarah Biagetti No matter the occasion, muffins are a great treat

Next on the list of vegan muffin recipes are these raspberry and white chocolate muffins from Claire Swift and Sarah Biagetti. They’re soft, fruity, and sweet, with a simple vanilla base. Juicy raspberries and creamy vegan white chocolate make them a hit with kids and adults alike. Use fresh or frozen berries and enjoy them any time of year.

Find the recipe here.

Gluten-free lemon poppyseed muffins

Amber Asakura If you prefer to limit your sugar intake, these muffins are for you

Try these gluten-free lemon poppy seed muffins by Clean Food Dirty Girl for an effortless bake. They’re zesty, bright, and made with oats instead of flour. Sweetened naturally with dates and maple syrup, these soft and fluffy muffins come together in just one bowl and a blender.

Find the recipe here.

One-bowl breakfast muffins

So Vegan These muffins are made with granola, bananas, and berries

One-bowl breakfast muffins are another must-try. This recipe is quick to make and uses ingredients like granola, strawberries, and banana. It comes from So Vegan and blends fruit, yogurt, and coconut for a hearty, plant-based start to your morning. Fold in berries, spoon into muffin trays, and bake until golden.

Find the recipe here.

Spiced pumpkin muffins with peanut butter frosting

Rebel Recipes Vegan pumpkin spice muffins are perfect for autumn

Spiced pumpkin muffins with peanut butter frosting are sure to be comforting and festive. This Rebel Recipes creation uses blended squash, oats, and seeds to create soft, spiced muffins with a fall flavor. A dollop of creamy peanut butter frosting takes them over the top – perfect for cozy mornings.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan coffee and chocolate muffins

Give Me Plant Food This completely vegan chocolate and coffee muffin recipe was made for coffee lovers

Vegan coffee and chocolate muffins are rich and perfect for those who love coffee and chocolate. The recipe is from Give Me Plant Food and combines cocoa and strong espresso for deep flavor in every bite. These easy, indulgent muffins are soft, sweet, and freezer-friendly.

Find the recipe here.

Gluten-free banana bread muffins

Kate Friedman Quick and easy, these muffins are a delightful gluten-free treat

Next make these gluten-free banana bread muffins by Kate Friedman. There are only a handful of ingredients in this recipe, making it easy to whip up a cozy batch. Mashed banana, maple syrup, and chocolate chips create a soft, naturally sweet treat. Add chopped walnuts for crunch and enjoy with a hot drink on a chilly afternoon.

Find the recipe here.

Chocolate covered strawberry muffins

The Fruity Life These gluten-free chocolate covered strawberry muffins are vegan and made with zucchini

Last on the list are these chocolate covered strawberry muffins by This Fruity Life. Made with oat flour, banana, and zucchini, these muffins are sweet, rich, and completely plant-based. The diced strawberries add freshness, while cacao gives them a chocolatey edge. Bake a batch and store them in the fridge for treats all week.

Find the recipe here.

