All-Purpose Plant-Based Yogurt Tofu

This tofu is a simple, all-purpose recipe from Natlicious Food that works for breakfast, lunch, or meal prep. It starts with firm tofu cut into small cubes and coated in a tangy yogurt marinade. The mixture includes curry powder, turmeric, chili flakes, garlic granules, oregano, lemon, and nutritional yeast. The tofu soaks up the flavors and becomes soft, creamy, and seasoned throughout.

Once marinated, the tofu bakes in the oven or air-fryer until lightly crisp on the outside while staying tender inside. It keeps well in the fridge, so it fits easily into weekly planning and prepping. You can add it to rice bowls, salads, wraps, or breakfast sandwiches. It also works in grain bowls or alongside vegetables for a balanced lunch.

Because the flavors are bold but versatile, yogurt tofu adapts to whatever you pair it with. It’s an easy recipe to keep on rotation, especially when you want a reliable plant-based protein ready to go.

Yogurt tofu method

This yogurt tofu recipe is high in plant protein, making it a useful base for many quick meals. No ratings yet Cook Time 20 minutes mins Prep Time 30 minutes mins Servings 5 Ingredients 540 g firm tofu

150 g plant-based yogurt

1 teaspoon of each curry powder, turmeric, chili flakes, garlic granules, oregano

Salt and pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ lemon zest and juice

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast Instructions Cut the tofu in bite size pieces and set aside.

In a large bowl, add the yogurt along with all the spices, lemon and oil and whisk to combine.

Add the tofu pieces, and the mix in carefully.

Store in airtight container in the fridge to marinate for at least 30 minutes.

Bake in an air-fryer for 10 minutes or in the oven for 20 minutes at 200°C, turning half way through.

Serve in a rice bowl, with some vegan kimchi and spring onions or make a breakfast sandwich by spreading some plant-based butter in a baguette (or other bread of choice), the tofu and some wild arugula.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. Find the original recipe here.

