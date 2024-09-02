X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

The Ultimate Pasta With Tomato Sauce Recipe

You'll come back to this authentic Italian recipe again and again

By

2 Minutes Read

a picture of Nonna's pasta with tomato sauce topped with basil and vegan Parmesan Give this classic Nonna's pasta with tomato sauce a go for dinner tonight - Media Credit: Giuseppe Federici
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

There’s nothing quite like a meal prepared with love. That’s why this Nonna’s pasta with tomato sauce recipe from Giuseppe Federici is a great comfort food. It comes from his new cookbook, Cooking With Nonna, and is inspired by his grandmother’s sugo di pomodoro. Like all recipes in the book, it’s completely vegan. This simple pasta sauce is great with any shape and type of pasta. It can also make for a great staple sauce for lasagnas, plant-based bolognese, and other dishes that suit the rich tomato flavor.

Read more: 23 Comforting Vegan Pasta Recipes

What’s more, this recipe is great for the whole family and made with easy-to-source ingredients. With a simple combination of traditional flavors paired with vegan parmesan cheese and fresh basil, you can’t go wrong with this blend of flavors.

Pomodoro pasta sauce is popular worldwide. Why? Because it’s a simple and flavorful Italian tomato sauce. It’s made from fresh tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and basil. The tomatoes simmer until they break down into a rich, smooth sauce. Olive oil adds richness, while garlic and basil infuse aromatic depth.

Read more: 6 Vegan Pasta Salad Recipes

Nonna’s pasta with tomato sauce

While everyone has their own take on the perfect pasta sauce, this pomodoro recipe is peak Italian Nonna cooking with traditional flavors.
a picture of Nonna's pasta with tomato sauce topped with basil and vegan Parmesan
No ratings yet
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 2-3 cloves garlic
  • 1 small carrot
  • 2 small sweet banana shallots
  • 3 tbsp good-quality olive oil
  • 2 x 400 grams tins of chopped tomatoes
  • ¼-½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
  • A pinch of chili flakes
  • tsp salt
  • 1-2 tsp sugar
  • Vegan Parmesan cheese to serve, optional
  • Fresh basil to serve, optional

Instructions

  • Finely chop the garlic, carrot, and shallots.
  • Fry all the chopped vegetables in olive oil on a medium heat for 10 minutes, until softened.
  • Add the tinned tomatoes and one tin's worth of water, stir well and bring to a soft boil.
  • Once boiling, add chili flakes, salt, sugar and bicarbonate of soda. Stir well, it should bubble for 30 seconds, keep stirring and then reduce the heat to a very low simmer for 20-30 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, bring a large pan of water to the boil, add a pinch of salt (it should taste like sea water), then add your pasta of choice.
  • Drain the pasta and transfer it to a large bowl.
  • Next, add a few spoonfuls of the sauce to the pasta in the large bowl and mix evenly, then serve with an extra few dollops of sauce on top.
  • Finish with vegan Parmesan and fresh basil (optional).

This recipe was republished with permission from Giuseppe Federici. You can find his new cookbook Cooking With Nonna here and a link to his Instagram here.

Read more: 10 Vegan Dinners That Prioritize Whole Foods

Tagged

comfort

pasta

plant based food

recipes

tomato

vegan food

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Giuseppe Federici

Giuseppe is a plant-based cook and author of ‘Cooking with Nonna’ with over 900k followers across social media, where he shares uncomplicated plant-based dishes. Through his viral recipe videos and work with household brands, Giuseppe has inspired people across the world to rethink their approach to plant-based food and made it his mission to breathe new life into humble ingredients that can create delicious recipes. Sepps also creates content with his Sicilian Nonna - who overnight became a social media sensation - where they captivate his audience by cooking classic Italian dishes with a plant-based twist, and they have since gone on to create a best selling cookbook together after winning Fortnum & Mason's Content Creator of the Year award in 2023.

More by Giuseppe Federici

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active