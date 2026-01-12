These ricotta and spinach stuffed shells from Liz Douglas’ new cookbook, Cozy Vegan, are a baked pasta dish meant for sharing. Jumbo pasta shells are filled with a tofu-based ricotta and spinach, then baked in tomato sauce until hot and tender. The tofu gives the filling a good amount of protein and a texture that holds up well in the oven. Once baked, the shells stay soft inside with lightly crisp edges on top.

The ricotta mixture uses tofu, almond meal, nutritional yeast, lemon, and garlic. It comes together quickly and spreads easily into the shells. Spinach adds color and keeps the filling light. The tomato sauce cooks separately and thickens slightly before baking, so it coats the shells without making them soggy.

This dish works well for dinner with friends or family. It’s also a good option when hosting, since you can assemble it ahead of time and bake it just before serving. Pair it with garlic bread and a leafy salad for a complete meal.

Prepare these cozy stuffed shells

These ricotta and spinach stuffed shells are filled with a tofu-based ricotta and baked in tomato sauce. They make a comforting dinner that works well for sharing or preparing ahead of time. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr 20 minutes mins Servings 6 Ingredients ½ pound (250g) jumbo pasta shells (conchiglioni)

½ pound (250g) frozen spinach, thawed

1 tbsp olive oil

1 medium yellow onion finely diced

3 garlic cloves crushed

2 tsp dried basil

½ tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp soy sauce

6 cups 1(.4L) tomato passata

Roughly chopped parsley leaves to serve

Seed or Nut Parmesan to serve Tofu ricotta 1 pound (450g) extra firm tofu

½ cup almond meal

1 tbsp hemp seeds

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tbsp olive oil

2 garlic cloves

2 tsp dried basil

1 ½ tsp salt

¼ cup nutritional yeast

Pinch of ground black pepper Instructions To make the tofu ricotta, press the tofu by placing it between paper towels or wrapping it in a clean tea towel. Weigh it down with a cutting board and something heavy for 30 minutes. Crumble the pressed tofu into a food processor. Add the remaining tofu ricotta ingredients and blitz for about 1 minute until well combined. The mixture should be thick and creamy, with a ricotta-like texture.

Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Cook the jumbo pasta shells according to the package instructions.

While the pasta cooks, squeeze the thawed spinach to remove as much liquid as possible. Pat dry and chop roughly. Mix the spinach with the tofu ricotta until combined. Fill the cooked and drained pasta shells with the mixture.

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Sauté the onion for 2–3 minutes until translucent. Add the garlic and dried basil and cook for another minute. Stir in the brown sugar, soy sauce, and tomato passata. Bring to a simmer, then reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 20–25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens slightly.

Spread the sauce over the base of a 13 x 9-inch (33 x 22cm) baking dish. Arrange the stuffed shells on top, leaving the tops exposed. Bake for 20 minutes. Serve topped with chopped parsley and Seed or Nut Parmesan, if using.

Excerpted from Cozy Vegan: 100 Delicious, Plant-Based Comfort Food Recipes by Liz Douglas. Copyright © 2026 by Liz Douglas. Published by Simon & Schuster. Photography by Miranda Stokkel. All rights reserved.

