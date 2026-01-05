X
Dinner Lunch Vegan Recipes

Vegan Zuppa Toscana Soup

You can add plant-based bacon to this soup too

By

2 Minutes Read

vegan zuppa Toscana soup with potatoes, kale, nutritional yeast, and vegan beef This soup is based on a classic Italian recipe - Media Credit: Healthy Little Vittles
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This cozy bowl of vegan zuppa Toscana soup brings all the comfort of the Italian classic without any dairy or meat. This recipe is from Gina Fontana and reimagines the traditional Tuscan dish with plant-based ingredients, keeping the hearty feel while making it completely vegan.

The soup comes from a long history of rustic cooking in Tuscany, where potatoes, kale, and onions form the base. This version keeps those essentials and builds a creamy broth that fits perfectly into the cold season.

It uses tender gold potatoes, vibrant kale, and a rich dairy-free mix of vegetable broth, plant milk, and nutritional yeast. The homemade Italian “sausage” crumble adds depth and fragrance with fennel, herbs, and garlic. Everything simmers into a one-pot meal that feels warm and grounding.

Read more: Gambian Stew With Easy Peanut Hummus (Domoda)

This plant-based version stays true to the spirit of the dish while keeping it simple and accessible. It’s ideal for weeknight dinners and a solid soup option when the weather turns cold.

How to make this zuppa Toscana soup

This plant-based take on the classic Tuscan soup combines potatoes, kale, vegan sausage crumble, and a creamy dairy-free broth. It delivers rich, comforting flavor and works especially well as a cold-weather meal.
vegan zuppa Toscana soup with potatoes, kale, nutritional yeast, and vegan beef
No ratings yet
Cook Time30 minutes
Prep Time15 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

Vegan Italian Sausage Crumble
  • 10 ounces plant-based ground beef I used Abbot’s Butcher
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • ¼ teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 teaspoon dried parsley
  • ¼ teaspoon dried rosemary
  • ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
  • ¼ teaspoon dried basil
  • 2 teaspoons fennel seeds
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes optional
  • ½ teaspoon salt
Soup
  • 4 cups gold potatoes peeled and chopped (about 3 large potatoes)
  • 2 cups kale chopped (I used lacinato kale)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 cups sweet yellow onion chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic diced
  • 3 tablespoons tapioca flour/starch
  • 32 ounces vegetable broth
  • 2 cups plant milk I used soy. I recommend using a creamier milk like soy, oat, cashew, or coconut
  • 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast
  • Salt & pepper to taste.

Instructions

  • To make the vegan Italian sausage, you’re going to combine the thawed plant-based ground “beef” with garlic, thyme, parsley, fennel seeds, rosemary, oregano, basil, onion powder, and red pepper flakes. Stir everything together and place in an airtight container in the fridge to marinate overnight so the flavors come together. Marinating the “meat” overnight is optional for a more flavorful meat, but will still work if you didn’t marinate it overnight.
  • Cook the ground sausage in a skillet over medium heat with a little bit of olive oil until browned and cooked through. Set aside.
  • Prepare the produce. Peel and chop the potatoes, chop the kale, onion and garlic.
  • Heat a large Dutch oven or soup pot over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to the pot and then add the diced onion. Sprinkle with salt and allow the onion to cook until it starts to soften, then add the garlic and cook for another couple of minutes.
  • Next, sprinkle the tapioca flour over onion and garlic in pot, and stir to combine, until all the flour is absorbed.
  • Pour in vegetable stock, stirring as you pour. Add the plant milk and then add the potatoes and bring to a boil. The liquid should cover the potatoes. If not, try a smaller pot. Gently boil the potatoes about 15 minutes, or until potatoes are fork-tender. Lower the heat to medium-low.
  • Add in the cooked “sausage”, nutritional yeast and kale. Stir and cook over low heat 5-10 minutes until kale is wilted. Season with salt and pepper and serve!

This recipe is from Gina Fontana at Healthy Little Vittles. You can find the links to her original recipe here, her cookbook here, and her Instagram here.

Read more: This One-Pan Ramen Is Ready In 30 Minutes

Tagged

gluten free

nutritional yeast

potato

recipes

soup

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Gina Fontana

Gina Fontana is a certified health coach, recipe developer, food photographer, published author, and blogger. Her own personal health challenges led her to a gluten-free, vegan, plant-based lifestyle where she found significant improvement in her symptoms. Her passion and mission is to now share that with others who also need (or want) to pursue a healthier lifestyle.

More by Gina Fontana

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
T 02033254288
E: [email protected]
W: impressorg.com/complaints
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active