This cozy bowl of vegan zuppa Toscana soup brings all the comfort of the Italian classic without any dairy or meat. This recipe is from Gina Fontana and reimagines the traditional Tuscan dish with plant-based ingredients, keeping the hearty feel while making it completely vegan.

The soup comes from a long history of rustic cooking in Tuscany, where potatoes, kale, and onions form the base. This version keeps those essentials and builds a creamy broth that fits perfectly into the cold season.

It uses tender gold potatoes, vibrant kale, and a rich dairy-free mix of vegetable broth, plant milk, and nutritional yeast. The homemade Italian “sausage” crumble adds depth and fragrance with fennel, herbs, and garlic. Everything simmers into a one-pot meal that feels warm and grounding.

This plant-based version stays true to the spirit of the dish while keeping it simple and accessible. It’s ideal for weeknight dinners and a solid soup option when the weather turns cold.

How to make this zuppa Toscana soup

This plant-based take on the classic Tuscan soup combines potatoes, kale, vegan sausage crumble, and a creamy dairy-free broth. It delivers rich, comforting flavor and works especially well as a cold-weather meal. No ratings yet Cook Time 30 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients Vegan Italian Sausage Crumble 10 ounces plant-based ground beef I used Abbot’s Butcher

1 tablespoon minced garlic

¼ teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried parsley

¼ teaspoon dried rosemary

¼ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon dried basil

2 teaspoons fennel seeds

1 teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes optional

½ teaspoon salt Soup 4 cups gold potatoes peeled and chopped (about 3 large potatoes)

2 cups kale chopped (I used lacinato kale)

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cups sweet yellow onion chopped

3 cloves garlic diced

3 tablespoons tapioca flour/starch

32 ounces vegetable broth

2 cups plant milk I used soy. I recommend using a creamier milk like soy, oat, cashew, or coconut

1 tablespoon nutritional yeast

Salt & pepper to taste. Instructions To make the vegan Italian sausage, you’re going to combine the thawed plant-based ground “beef” with garlic, thyme, parsley, fennel seeds, rosemary, oregano, basil, onion powder, and red pepper flakes. Stir everything together and place in an airtight container in the fridge to marinate overnight so the flavors come together. Marinating the “meat” overnight is optional for a more flavorful meat, but will still work if you didn’t marinate it overnight.

Cook the ground sausage in a skillet over medium heat with a little bit of olive oil until browned and cooked through. Set aside.

Prepare the produce. Peel and chop the potatoes, chop the kale, onion and garlic.

Heat a large Dutch oven or soup pot over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to the pot and then add the diced onion. Sprinkle with salt and allow the onion to cook until it starts to soften, then add the garlic and cook for another couple of minutes.

Next, sprinkle the tapioca flour over onion and garlic in pot, and stir to combine, until all the flour is absorbed.

Pour in vegetable stock, stirring as you pour. Add the plant milk and then add the potatoes and bring to a boil. The liquid should cover the potatoes. If not, try a smaller pot. Gently boil the potatoes about 15 minutes, or until potatoes are fork-tender. Lower the heat to medium-low.

Add in the cooked “sausage”, nutritional yeast and kale. Stir and cook over low heat 5-10 minutes until kale is wilted. Season with salt and pepper and serve!

This recipe is from Gina Fontana at Healthy Little Vittles. You can find the links to her original recipe here, her cookbook here, and her Instagram here.

