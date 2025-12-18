No-Bake Pumpkin Pie Stuffed Dates

These pumpkin pie stuffed dates make a cozy, no-bake dessert that delivers full pumpkin pie flavor in a simple bite. They use soft Medjool dates, warm spices, and a quick pumpkin butter, so you can enjoy an easy fall treat without turning on the oven. Serve them after dinner, add them to a dessert board, or keep a few in the fridge for a sweet afternoon snack.

This recipe is from Gina Fontana, the creator of Healthy Little Vittles. You make these by filling each date with spiced pumpkin butter, adding a graham cracker coating, and chilling them until firm. The result is a soft, creamy center wrapped in a caramel-like date with a light crunch on the outside. These bites are vegan, naturally sweetened, and gluten-free, so they work for many diets.

You can top them with oat whipped cream, add extra cinnamon, or keep them simple. They pack well for parties and hold up nicely in the fridge, making them great for holiday prep. Once chilled, they taste rich and festive in every bite.

Prep the pumpkin pie stuffed dates

These pumpkin pie stuffed dates are a no-bake dessert with a creamy spiced filling and a light graham cracker crunch. They make an easy vegan treat for fall gatherings or a quick sweet snack at home. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr 20 minutes mins Servings 18 dates Ingredients 18 –20 large Medjool dates pitted

½ cup pure pumpkin puree not pumpkin pie mix!

1–2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch salt

¼ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 tablespoon oat milk/water

1 tablespoon vegan butter

2 teaspoons coconut oil melted

¼ cup gluten-free graham crackers

Oat whipped cream optional Instructions In a small saucepan, combine the pumpkin puree, maple syrup, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, vanilla, salt, and oat milk/water. Warm over medium heat, stirring frequently, for about 5 minutes until smooth and glossy.

Remove from the heat and whisk in the tablespoon of vegan butter. Let the pumpkin butter cool slightly and then place in the fridge for about 30 minutes.

Using your fingers or a paring knife, gently split the dates lengthwise and remove the pits (if you did not buy dates that are already pitted). Be careful not to cut all the way through — you want a little pocket to hold the filling.

Transfer the pumpkin butter filling to a piping bag or a zip-top bag with the corner snipped off. Pipe the pumpkin filling generously into the center of each date.

Line a large plate or small baking sheet with parchment paper. Dip each end of the stuffed date into melted coconut oil, then roll or press into the gluten-free graham cracker crumbs. This gives each bite the perfect “crust” crunch. Place the dates on the plate/baking sheet.

Chill the dates for an additional 30-60 minutes.

Right before serving, finish with a tiny swirl of oat whipped cream for that classic pumpkin pie touch. Sprinkle with a pinch of cinnamon if desired.

This recipe is from Gina Fontana at Healthy Little Vittles. You can find the links to her original recipe here, her cookbook here, and her Instagram here.

