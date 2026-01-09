This chickpea and vegetable soup is a classic winter staple built around simple ingredients. Vegetable soups are familiar, easy to cook, and widely enjoyed, which makes this one a natural fit for Veganuary. Chickpeas add plant protein and help turn the soup into a filling meal rather than a light starter. A mix of onion, carrot, celery, courgette, and potato creates a steady base that feels nourishing and balanced.

This soup recipe is simple. The vegetables soften slowly, then simmer with stock and chickpeas until tender. Blending a small portion thickens the broth while keeping its texture intact. Spinach wilts in at the end and adds freshness, while lemon brightens the final bowl.

Winter is an ideal time for soups like this. They’re warming and easy to make in larger batches. This recipe works well for Veganuary because it relies on pantry staples and seasonal produce. Make it for dinner, then enjoy leftovers for lunches during the week.

Prepare your chickpea and vegetable soup

This chickpea and vegetable soup combines tender vegetables with protein-rich chickpeas in a warming broth. It’s a simple winter meal that suits Veganuary and reheats well for leftovers. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr Cook Time 40 minutes mins Prep Time 20 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 medium onion finely chopped

1 stick of celery cut into small pieces

1 small courgette cut into small pieces

1 large carrot peeled and cut into small pieces

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 large cloves garlic peeled and crushed

1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves picked (or 2 tsp dried oregano)

1 large potato or 3 medium potatoes peeled and cut into cubes

2 x 400g tin chickpeas drained

1 liter vegetable stock

2 large handfuls fresh spinach

1 lemon cut in half Instructions Heat the oil in a large saucepan over a medium heat. Add the onion, celery, courgette, and carrot. Season with salt and pepper and cook over a low heat for 10 minutes. Stir with a wooden spoon until the vegetables are soft but not brown.

Add the garlic and herbs and cook for a minute or two before adding the potatoes and chickpeas. Stir and cook for a further 5 minutes.

Pour in the hot vegetable stock. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes or until the potatoes are soft whilst still retaining their shape.

Using a ladle, take two spoonfuls of the soup and blend until smooth before returning it to the saucepan.

Add the spinach and cook until wilted and add a squeeze of lemon juice.

Taste the soup, adjusting the seasoning if necessary.

Spoon into warmed bowls, garnish with a slice of lemon and serve with crusty bread.

These recipes are from Stellar. Find more information here.

