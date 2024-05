If you’re baffled by the idea of having peas on toast, you’re definitely not alone – but this underrated cousin of smashed avo is about to become your new favorite brunch.

This Romy London recipe is perfect for lazy Sunday mornings. It’s easy to make, full of flavor, and even comes with a bit of a protein hit from the peas.

Smashed peas on toast is a simple yet popular dish that has gained traction in recent years. The recipe involves mashing fresh or thawed peas and spreading them onto toasted bread, often accompanied by a drizzle of olive oil, a sprinkle of salt, and a squeeze of lemon for added flavor. The below recipe features nutritional yeast for an added cheesy flavor, and the addition of roasted tomatoes and balsamic glaze really elevates the dish.

This dish quick to make, and is a perfect vegan breakfast or brunch. Here’s how to make it.

Smashed peas on toast

Quick and cosy breakfast? Gotchu! This toast topped with zesty smashed peas and sweet roasted cherry tomatoes is just as easy to make as it is delicious. Perfect for busy mornings – or for a lazy brunch on the weekend. You've simply GOT TO try it. No ratings yet Ingredients 2 slices sourdough bread

1 tbsp vegan butter

250 g frozen peas, thawed

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

2 tbsp coconut yogurt

1/2 tsp chili flakes

Salt and black pepper, to taste For serving Roasted cherry tomatoes

A drizzle of balsamic glaze

A sprinkle of seeds

Fresh herbs, eg dill Instructions Spread vegan butter on bread and toast in a pan until golden

Mash peas with the back of a fork and mix with olive oil, lemon juice, nutritional yeast, coconut yogurt. Season with chili flakes, salt & pepper

Spread smashed peas on toasted bread, top with roasted cherry tomatoes

To serve, drizzle with balsamic glaze, sprinkle with seeds for a crunch, and finish with some fresh herbs on top

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

