If you’re bored of porridge and are looking for a new vegan breakfast, this sweet berry breakfast bake might just be for you. This recipe from Yecenia Currie offers a nutritious start to your day, replacing commonly used oats with quinoa. This easy-to-make dish combines the grain with coconut milk, chia seeds, and a flax egg (more on what this is below), then bakes it with a mix of fresh or frozen berries.

The result is a fragrant and filling breakfast that fills your home with the aroma of cinnamon and berries. This recipe is perfect for those seeking a healthy, flavorful, and family-friendly breakfast option that is quick and easy to make. It also has a great mouthfeel and would make a great centerpiece for Sunday morning breakfasts.

Furthermore, the dish is topped with with coconut whipped cream and fresh berries making it appealing to the eye. In addition, the use of plant-based vanilla protein powder and maple syrup enhances its nutritional value and taste, making it a balanced meal. This recipe focuses convenience and health, ensuring that you can enjoy a wholesome breakfast without spending too much time in the kitchen.

Quinoa is a highly nutritious grain that offers numerous health benefits. It’s rich in protein and contains all nine essential amino acids. This makes quinoa a complete protein source ideal for plant-based enthusiasts and vegans. Moreover, quinoa is also high in fiber, which aids digestion.

Additionally, it provides essential vitamins and minerals. You’ll find magnesium, phosphorus, manganese, and B vitamins in quinoa, which contribute to overall health and well-being. Its versatility and nutritional profile make quinoa a popular choice in a range of dishes.

Sweet-berry breakfast bake

If you're tired of baked oats, give this quinoa sweet-berry breakfast bake a try. Made with full-fat coconut milk, chia seeds, and fresh or frozen mixed berries, you'll love this indulgent breakfast. Top it with coconut whipped cream and enjoy with your family or friends on a lazy weekend morning. No ratings yet Servings 4 people Ingredients For the berry bake 1 flax egg (1 tbsp ground flaxseed + 3 tbsp water

1 cup dried quinoa rinsed and drained

2¼ cups full-fat coconut milk unsweetened

2 tbsp chia seeds whole or ground

1½ tbsp plant-based vanilla protein powder of choice optional

⅓ cup maple syrup

1½ tsp ground cinnamon

1½ tsp pure vanilla extract

¼ tsp seal salt

1 cup fresh or frozen mixed berries this recipe uses a mix of blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries For the coconut whipped cream ¾ cup coconut cream unsweetened

1½ tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

Pinch of sea salt Finishing touches Fresh berries

Crushed almonds or pecans Instructions Preheat oven to 350° F.

In a small bowl, make your flax egg by stirring the water and flaxseed with a fork, then set aside about 8-10 minutes to let it thicken.

Once the flax egg thickens, add all ingredients (except the berries) to an 8×8 or 9×9 baking pan and stir well to evenly combine. Use a fork to “beat” the mixture to ensure all clumpy bits are well blended.

Now stir in the berries, making sure they’re visibly spread out evenly so you get a little sweetness in every bite.

Bake for 60 minutes, long enough for the quinoa to cook through. For the coconut whipped cream Scoop cream into a small bowl and whisk until creamy, then add in remaining whipped cream ingredients and gently whisk until combined. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Serve warm with whipped cream, more fresh berries, and nuts—or enjoy as is. Refrigerate your coconut cream overnight. This helps to allow the whipped cream to be creamier and less runny in consistency.

This recipe was republished from Yecenia Currie’s cookbook Sweet and Savoury Life, and you can find the link to her website here.

