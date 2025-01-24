X
Breakfast Vegan Recipes

Boozy Butter Beans And Greens Is The Ultimate Brunch Dish

Looking for a dish to eat at brunch this weekend? Try this fancy beans on toast recipe

two plates of boozy butter beans and greens with spinach, mustard, and vegan parmesan White wine or processo takes these beans to the next level - Media Credit: Jo Sidey
Elly Smart’s boozy butter beans and greens from her cookbook Elly’s Plate is a perfect high-protein brunch. This quick dish comes together in under 20 minutes, making it ideal for a lazy morning or catching up with friends.

The recipe pairs butter beans with garlic, leeks, and spinach, adding flavor with white wine or prosecco. Dijon mustard, vegan parmesan, and lemon juice bring balance to the dish. Spread the mixture over toasted sourdough for a hearty base. The creamy beans and greens make this a protein-rich, plant-based option to start your day.

This dish works well for any brunch gathering but is simple enough for a weekday treat. It’s easy to prepare yet feels special, thanks to the addition of sparkling wine. If you’re looking for a plant-based brunch idea with minimal prep and maximum flavor, this recipe delivers.

Boozy butter beans and greens

Do bottomless brunch at home with these boozy butter beans and greens. This brunch dish can be made in 17 minutes and they pair well with toasted sourdough.
two plates of boozy butter beans and greens with spinach, mustard, and vegan parmesan
No ratings yet
Duration17 minutes
Cook Time12 minutes
Prep Time5 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp olive oil plus extra to drizzle
  • 1 small onion chopped
  • 1 leek chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves minced
  • 400 g can good-quality butter beans including the liquid from the can
  • 200 ml prosecco or white wine ensure vegan
  • 200 g frozen spinach defrosted and squeezed to remove excess water
  • Handful of parsley roughly chopped
  • 75 g vegan Parmesan grated, plus extra to serve
  • ½ tsp Dijon mustard
  • Juice of ½ lemon
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • Pinch of chili red pepper flakes
To serve
  • 4 slices of sourdough bread toasted
  • Vegan butter
  • Pinch of chili red pepper flakes

Instructions

  • Add the olive oil to a pan set over a medium heat, then add the onion and leek and sauté for 5 minutes until golden. Deglaze the pan with the prosecco or white wine, then cook for 2 minutes more to allow the alcohol to cook off.
  • Add the garlic and the butter beans, along with the liquid from the can, then season well with salt and pepper and stir.
  • Add the spinach, parsley, cheese, mustard and lemon juice then mix well. Taste and add a little more salt and pepper if needed, then cook for a few more minutes until gently bubbling.
  • Spread the toasted sourdough bread with some butter then top with your boozy beans.
  • Finish with a drizzle of olive oil, some more vegan Parmesan and a sprinkle of chili flakes.

Republished with permission from DK Publishing, recipe from Elly’s Plate © 2024 by Elly Smart. Photography by Jo Sidey.

Elly Smart

Having trained as a lawyer, Elly Smart quit a career in law to pursue a life in food. Elly has worked in vegan donut shops as well as alongside Gaz Oakley as a food economist on his YouTube channel before starting as a Development Chef at The Vurger Co. where she developed their whole menu, creating best-selling specials, and later developing a product range which sold in Ocado. Elly became a full-time content creator in 2023 where she has focused on creating comforting food without restriction.

