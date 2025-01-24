Boozy Butter Beans And Greens Is The Ultimate Brunch Dish

Elly Smart’s boozy butter beans and greens from her cookbook Elly’s Plate is a perfect high-protein brunch. This quick dish comes together in under 20 minutes, making it ideal for a lazy morning or catching up with friends.

The recipe pairs butter beans with garlic, leeks, and spinach, adding flavor with white wine or prosecco. Dijon mustard, vegan parmesan, and lemon juice bring balance to the dish. Spread the mixture over toasted sourdough for a hearty base. The creamy beans and greens make this a protein-rich, plant-based option to start your day.

This dish works well for any brunch gathering but is simple enough for a weekday treat. It’s easy to prepare yet feels special, thanks to the addition of sparkling wine. If you’re looking for a plant-based brunch idea with minimal prep and maximum flavor, this recipe delivers.

Boozy butter beans and greens

Do bottomless brunch at home with these boozy butter beans and greens. This brunch dish can be made in 17 minutes and they pair well with toasted sourdough. No ratings yet Duration 17 minutes mins Cook Time 12 minutes mins Prep Time 5 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 1 tbsp olive oil plus extra to drizzle

1 small onion chopped

1 leek chopped

3 garlic cloves minced

400 g can good-quality butter beans including the liquid from the can

200 ml prosecco or white wine ensure vegan

200 g frozen spinach defrosted and squeezed to remove excess water

Handful of parsley roughly chopped

75 g vegan Parmesan grated, plus extra to serve

½ tsp Dijon mustard

Juice of ½ lemon

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Pinch of chili red pepper flakes To serve 4 slices of sourdough bread toasted

Vegan butter

Pinch of chili red pepper flakes Instructions Add the olive oil to a pan set over a medium heat, then add the onion and leek and sauté for 5 minutes until golden. Deglaze the pan with the prosecco or white wine, then cook for 2 minutes more to allow the alcohol to cook off.

Add the garlic and the butter beans, along with the liquid from the can, then season well with salt and pepper and stir.

Add the spinach, parsley, cheese, mustard and lemon juice then mix well. Taste and add a little more salt and pepper if needed, then cook for a few more minutes until gently bubbling.

Spread the toasted sourdough bread with some butter then top with your boozy beans.

Finish with a drizzle of olive oil, some more vegan Parmesan and a sprinkle of chili flakes.

Republished with permission from DK Publishing, recipe from Elly’s Plate © 2024 by Elly Smart. Photography by Jo Sidey.

