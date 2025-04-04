Egg-Free Tofu Benedict

This tofu benedict from Plants Only Holidays by Gaz Oakley is a fun, plant-based take on the classic brunch dish. Instead of eggs, it uses thick slices of smoked tofu, pan-fried until golden and seasoned with black salt for that “eggy” flavor. It’s layered on toasted muffins or bagels with sautéed spinach and a smooth, tangy vegan hollandaise.

The sauce is made with soy milk, mustard, vinegar, and olive oil — it’s rich, creamy, and super easy to blend together. Cherry tomatoes, chopped chives, and a sprinkle of cress finish the dish and add a fresh pop of color.

This is the kind of breakfast that feels special but doesn’t take much effort. It’s perfect for weekends, holidays, or any slow morning when you want something warm, savory, and comforting. Make it for guests, share it with someone you love, or treat yourself to a solo brunch. However you enjoy it, this tofu benedict brings big flavor and makes any morning better.

Tofu benedict

Try this plant-based version of the classic Eggs Benedict. This version uses smoky tofu and is made in under 30 minutes. No ratings yet Duration 25 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 225 g block firm smoked tofu pressed to remove water

2 tbsp olive oil for frying

Pinch of black salt optional for an “eggy” flavour, or use sea salt

Pinch of ground pepper For the “hollandaise” sauce 120 ml (½ cup) soy milk

3 tbsp white wine vinegar

½ tsp English mustard

Pinch of sea salt and pepper

120 ml (½ cup) olive oil For the sautéed spinach 4 big handfuls of baby spinach

Pinch of sea salt and pepper To serve 2 breakfast muffins or bagels

Handful of cherry tomatoes halved

Small bunch of fresh chives finely chopped

Pinch of cress Instructions First up, make the “hollandaise” sauce. Pour the soy milk, vinegar, mustard and seasoning into a measuring jug and blend using an electric stick blender, until mixed well.

Keep the blender running and slowly trickle in the oil until the sauce starts to thicken up. Once you’ve added all the oil it should be thick and creamy but still pourable.

If your sauce is too thick, stir in a few additional tablespoons of soy milk. Taste to check the seasoning. Cover the sauce with cling film (plastic wrap) and refrigerate until you’re ready to serve.

Cut the tofu into rounds using an 8cm (3in) cutter. Pat dry with kitchen paper, then preheat a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Add the oil to the pan. Pan fry the tofu until golden on each side, around 3–4 minutes. Season with the black salt, if using, and pepper.

Remove the tofu from the pan and set aside. Turn the heat up high and add a touch more oil. When it starts to smoke add all the spinach (don’t worry, it will wilt down quickly). Cook the spinach for 1 minute, stirring quickly. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper, then remove from the heat. Spinach contains lots of water, so I always press it with a clean tea (dish) towel to soak up any excess liquid.

Toast the muffins or bagels, if you like, then add the tofu slices and sautéed spinach. Scatter around the cherry tomato halves. Top with a dollop of the “hollandaise” sauce, sprinkle over some chopped chives, top with a pinch of cress and serve immediately.

Wow your guests with this beautiful breakfast, it’s a real show stopper. The “hollandaise” is velvety and smooth, the perfect match for smoky tofu.

This recipe was republished with permission from Plants Only Holidays by Gaz Oakley (Quadrille, £18.99), Photography © Simon Smith.

