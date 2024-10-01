X
Breakfast Vegan Recipes

Oven-Baked Pumpkin French Toast With Coconut Whipped Cream

Try this comforting and indulgent oven-baked pumpkin French toast with coconut whipped cream



1 Minutes Read

oven-baked French toast with pumpkin batter, coconut whipped cream, cinnamon and pecans Give this moreish pumpkin French toast with whipped coconut cream a try for breakfast - Media Credit: Yecenia Currie
Do you love autumnal flavors? If so, you need to try Yecenia Currie’s oven-baked pumpkin French toast. This recipe elevates the classic breakfast with its indulgent pumpkin batter that’s super easy to make. The French toast is topped with a velvety smooth coconut whipped cream and toasted pecans. This dish is sure to please, whether you are serving it at brunch for guests or enjoying it yourself for breakfast.

Not only does this recipe give you festive nostalgia with its cinnamon, maple, and pecans, but it’s totally vegan, egg-free, and dairy-free. This simple dish will have you pining for Thanksgiving pumpkin pie while you delight in the fresh coconut whipped cream that makes this combination all the more yummy.

Oven-baked pumpkin French toast with coconut whipped cream

This pumpkin batter covered French toast recipe is indulgent, simple, and completely vegan. Best topped with smooth whipped coconut cream, pecans, and a maple drizzle for the perfect blend of textures. Try this twist at breakfast or brunch and delight in autumn flavors any time of the year.
oven-baked French toast with pumpkin batter, coconut whipped cream, cinnamon and pecans
No ratings yet
Servings3 people

Ingredients

For the pumpkin batter
  • ¾ cup almond or coconut milk
  • ½ cup pumpkin puree
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp each ground nutmeg and cardamom
  • 1 tsp pure vanilla extract
  • ¼ tsp sea salt
  • Coconut oil enough to coat the baking tray
  • 6 slices ciabatta bread sliced at least 1-inch thick (slightly dried or day old)
For the coconut whipped cream
  • ¾ cup coconut cream unsweetened
  • tbsp maple syrup
  • ½ tsp pure vanilla extract
  • A pinch each of sea salt and ground cinnamon
For the finishing touches
  • Toasted pecans
  • Maple Syrup drizzle

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350° F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and brush to lightly coat with coconut oil, then set aside.

For the pumpkin batter

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together all the pumpkin batter ingredients, then gently dip both sides of each bread slice into the mixture.
  • Place them onto the baking sheet, allowing about a 1⁄2 inch of space between each slice.
  • Pour any remaining batter over the bread and use a spoon or spatula to evenly spread across and along the edges.
  • 3. Bake for 20 minutes, then flip them over and bake an additional 15-18 minutes, just until golden brown and a little crispy around the edges.

For the coconut whipped cream

  • Scoop cream into a small bowl and whisk until creamy, then add in remaining whipped cream ingredients and gently whisk to combine. Refrigerate until ready to use.
  • Serve hot slices with desired coconut whipped cream, maple syrup drizzle, and toasted pecans.
Refrigerate your coconut cream overnight. This helps to make the whipped cream
creamier and less runny in consistency.

This recipe was republished with permission from Yecenia Currie and is from her cookbook Sweet and Savory Life. You can find her website here.

The Author

Yecenia Currie

Yecenia Currie has followed a plant-based diet for over 13 years. Her heart for healthy living is modeled by her commitment to honoring her temple and treating it with the utmost care and reverence in order to live a full, vibrant, “Sweet & Savory Life”! Yecenia successfully completed a holistic nutrition and culinary training to further her knowledge and incorporate the healing benefits of conscious cooking. In 2014, she became a certified yoga instructor to deepen her daily practice and help support others on their mind-body wellness journey. She and her husband, Roger, have traveled to over 45 countries to date, and those travels have inspired many of her creations in the kitchen. Yecenia is from Upstate New York and currently resides in Los Angeles. “Sweet & Savory Life” is her first cookbook.

