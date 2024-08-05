You Can Now Get Vegan Brunch At Wagamama

Pan-Asian restaurant chain Wagamama has launched a new brunch menu with a range of vegan options. The brunch menu is currently available at 22 locations around the UK, but will later be rolled out nationally.

Read more: Wagamama Encourages Diners To Take A ‘Plant-Based Pledge’ To Help Tackle The Climate Crisis

Customers can now enjoy fluffy bao buns filled with vegan sausage or bacon with mushrooms, bang bang hash browns, and edamame corn fritters. The Big Vegan Breakfast has everything you could want, including bacon, sausages, grilled tomato, and teriyaki mushrooms, along with smashed avocado with edamame and tofu.

The waffles are bound to be a popular choice, with the vegan version being banana katsu that can be topped with a miso caramel vegan ice cream with rich toffee sauce. If you fancy something smaller, there’s teriyaki mushrooms on toast, overnight oats, or an acai bowl. The menu also includes some of the items from Wagamama’s regular offerings, such as yasai katsu curry and gyoza.

Brunch would not be complete without coffee, and Wagamama will now offer coffees made with beans supplied by London coffee brand Grind. For those who prefer a fruity or boozy drink with their brunch, a range of cocktails and mocktails are also on the menu.

The full list of locations where brunch is available can be found here.

Wagamama’s vegan-friendly menu

Wagamama Wagamama already offers an extensive vegan menu

Wagamama has led the way on plant-based food among the UK’s chain restaurants. In 2017 it launched a dedicated vegan and vegetarian menu, and now 50 percent of its dishes are plant-based. It regularly adds new, innovative vegan items.

Read more: By Chloe Founder Chloe Coscarelli Opens New Vegan Restaurant

Not all of its dishes have been a hit. In 2019, it topped one its dishes with a vegan “egg” made of coconut milk with a sriracha mayo “yolk.” By looking like an egg but tasting nothing like one, it left customers more confused than anything. But vegans have begged for other items to be brought back that were dropped from the menu, such as the mushroom and soy-based vegan “ribs.”

Read more: These Are The Most Plant-Based Regions In The UK, According To A Study