Dinner Vegan Recipes

Biscuit Vegan ‘Chicken’ Pot Pie

This biscuit 'chicken' pot pie is a hit at family gatherings

2 Minutes Read

biscuit vegan chicken pot pie with Pillsbury jumbo biscuits, vegan chick'n and veggies Have this American recipe on hand when you need to serve a crowd - Media Credit: The Curvy Carbivore
This biscuit vegan chicken pot pie from The Curvy Carbivore is a cozy take on an American classic that’s easy to prepare on busy winter days. The filling simmers into a creamy, hearty base made with potatoes, mixed vegetables, broth, and dairy-free milk. Once everything thickens, it’s topped with biscuits that bake until golden and soak up the flavors underneath. Once cooked, you get a warm and familiar comfort food dish that works well for family dinners or casual gatherings.

The pot pie brings together simple ingredients and a short prep time, making it a good choice for weeknights. Pillsbury biscuits offer an easy shortcut, but homemade biscuits fit just as well without changing the baking time. The dish is flexible too, with room to swap ingredients when needed. For a cost-saving option, the vegan chicken can be replaced with beans, or the recipe can be made entirely with vegetables.

Leftovers store for several days and reheat easily, which adds to the recipe’s convenience. This version keeps the spirit of traditional pot pie while staying fully plant-based and adaptable.

Make the biscuit vegan ‘chicken’ pot pie

This biscuit vegan chicken pot pie layers a creamy vegetable filling under golden baked biscuits for a warm, winter-friendly meal. It also adapts well with beans or extra vegetables for a budget-friendly option.
biscuit vegan chicken pot pie with Pillsbury jumbo biscuits, vegan chick'n and veggies
Duration50 minutes
Cook Time45 minutes
Prep Time5 minutes
Servings8

Ingredients

Pot Pie Filling Ingredients:
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 medium white onion chopped
  • 4 garlic cloves chopped
  • ½ cup white flour
  • 3 cups vegetable broth
  • 3 cups unsweetened dairy-free milk (I used almond milk)
  • 3 cups frozen mixed vegetables
  • 3 medium gold potatoes peeled and cubed
  • 2 cups of vegan chick’n diced (I used the Gardein chick’n strips)
  • ½ tsp black pepper
  • 1 tsp salt or to taste
Other Ingredients:
  • 8 Pillsbury jumbo-sized biscuits or 12 regular size
  • Vegan butter for brushing on top

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F.
  • Lightly grease a 9×13 casserole dish and set aside.
  • Chop all the veggies: dice the onion and potatoes, mine the garlic, and defrost and dice the vegan chicken.
  • Now it’s time to make the pot pie filling.
  • Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat.
  • Add the onion to the pot and cook for 3-4 minutes until the onion becomes fragrant.
  • Add the garlic and cook for another minute.
  • Add the flour to the pot, and mix until the onion and garlic is coated evenly. Cook for 1-2 minutes to brown the flour slightly.
  • Slowly add the vegetable broth & dairy-free milk to the pot, whisking constantly so lumps don’t form.
  • Add in the rest of the veggies & chicken: diced potatoes, mixed vegetables, diced vegan chick’n, salt and pepper.
  • Bring the pot to a gentle boil, and let it boil for about 5 minutes to slightly thicken it.
  • Then turn down the heat to simmer for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally so the bottom doesn’t burn.
  • Next, assemble the biscuit pot pie.
  • Carefully transfer the filling to the greased 9×13 casserole dish.
  • Then, gently place the cut biscuits on top of the dish.
  • I usually fit 8 jumbo sized biscuits without them touching, or 12 regular sized biscuits with them touching (you can also bake the leftover biscuits on a separate baking sheet for 15 minutes).
  • Brush a little vegan butter on top of the biscuits before baking (optional).
  • Bake the pot pie for 15 minutes, or until the top of the biscuits are golden brown.
  • Remove from the oven and immediately brush the top of the biscuits with melted vegan butter again.
  • Serve, dishing up 1 biscuit per serving and spooning some pot pie filling on top.

This recipe comes from The Curvy Carbivore. You can find the original recipe here and her Instagram here.

The Author

Sarah Ottino

Sarah is the recipe developer and photographer behind the Curvy Carbivore blog, where she enjoys creating and sharing recipes revolving around comfort food and carbs. After going vegan overnight in 2018, she learned how to veganize all her favorites and has never looked back. She’s an advocate for animal rights, plant-based foods, and overall living a more compassionate lifestyle. Sarah moved to Salt Lake City, UT in 2023 to pursue her passion for snowboarding and being in the mountains. She enjoys supporting and partnering with local restaurants and sanctuaries, and being part of the city’s growing vegan community.

