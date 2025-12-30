These mini sweet potato donuts are a simple dessert that suits cooler months well. This recipe from Halle Burns uses orange sweet potato purée, which gives the donuts a soft texture and a gentle sweetness. Orange sweet potatoes are rich in fiber and beta carotene, and they add moisture without making the dough heavy. Once fried, the donuts turn golden on the outside while staying tender inside.

The dough comes together quickly and is easy to work with. You don’t need special tools to shape them, since a cup and a straw work just fine. The donuts fry in minutes and cook evenly when turned once. After frying, they can cool slightly before finishing. The icing adds a light sweetness, while cinnamon sugar offers a warmer option.

These donuts work well for weekend baking, holiday tables, or casual gatherings. They’re best enjoyed warm but still taste good once cooled. Serve them with coffee or tea as a seasonal treat. Their small size makes them easy to share, and the sweet potato keeps each bite soft and flavorful.

How to make mini sweet potato donuts

These mini sweet potato donuts use orange sweet potato purée for a soft, lightly sweet texture. They’re a seasonal dessert that works well for sharing or enjoying warm with coffee or tea. No ratings yet Servings 8 mini donuts Ingredients For the donuts: ⅔ cup sweet potato purée

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

Pinch of salt For the icing: ½ cup powdered sugar

1 –2 teaspoons oat milk

A splash of vanilla Instructions Prepare the Dough In a mixing bowl, combine:

⅔ cup sweet potato purée

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

Pinch of salt

Mix until a soft dough forms. It should be easy to handle but not too sticky.

If it’s sticky, add a tablespoon of flour at a time until workable. Shape the Mini Donuts Lightly flour your work surface.

Roll or pat the dough out gently.

Cut it into small donut shapes—either using a donut cutter or by shaping small circles by hand.

Use a small tool (or your finger) to make a hole in the center of each mini donut. Fry the Donuts Heat oil in a deep pot or skillet to about 170–180°C (340–355°F).

Carefully place a few donuts into the oil at a time, avoiding overcrowding.

Fry until golden brown, flipping halfway through (about 1–2 minutes per side depending on size).

Remove and drain on a paper towel-lined plate. Make the Icing In a small bowl, whisk together:

½ cup powdered sugar

1–2 teaspoons oat milk (add gradually to reach a glaze consistency)

A splash of vanilla

Stir until smooth and slightly thick. Glaze the Donuts Let the donuts cool slightly so the icing doesn’t melt off.

Dip the tops into the icing or drizzle it over them.

Let set for a few minutes, or enjoy immediately while warm.

This recipe is from Halle Burns. Find the original on her Instagram here.

