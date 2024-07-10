Try This Easy Vegan Chickpea ‘Tuna’ Recipe

Chickpeas are a staple food in the vegan community and across various cultures worldwide. Known for their almost meaty texture, subtle yet nutty flavor, and versatility, these affordable legumes work well in a wide variety of dishes. In this case, chickpeas (also known as garbanzo beans) are exceptional as a replacement for tuna in this quick chickpea tuna recipe. It comes from Clean Food Dirty Girl and capitalizes on the texture of chickpeas for this tasty filling.

Read more: 6 Cheap Vegan Chickpea Recipes

This recipe is quick and easy to make. It involves mashing chickpeas and combining them with seasonings to create a tasty filling for sandwiches and baked potatoes. The filling also works great in a chickpea “tuna” salad and as a dip with your choice of chips or veggies.

Read more: 5 High Protein Vegan Sandwiches

Quick chickpea tuna

Whip out your food processor and prepare to make arguably the easiest chickpea 'tuna' recipe out there. Make it from scratch with simple ingredients like celery, onion, and lemon juice added to your chickpeas. You can add a hint of the ocean to this dish using dulse flakes. These flakes are simply dried dulse seaweed made into a powder for seasoning. The dulse flakes will give your chickpea mash a wonderful umami flavor alongside the fresh veggies. No ratings yet Ingredients 3 cups canned chickpeas drained and rinsed

1 cup celery chopped

¼ cup red onion diced

2 tbsp parsley chopped

2 tbsp green onion finely chopped

2 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp dulse flakes or powder

½ tsp salt Instructions Drain and rinse the chickpeas and place them into a food processor. Pulse several times, just until the beans are mashed up. Do not over process or you'll have hummus.

Transfer the beans to a large mixing bowl and add the celery, onion, parsley, green onion, lemon juice, dulse flakes, and salt.

Stir everything to mix and taste for seasoning.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Plant Fueled Life for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

Read more: 10 Vegan Summer Recipes