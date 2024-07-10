X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

Try This Easy Vegan Chickpea ‘Tuna’ Recipe

Stuck on what to make for lunch this week? Give this chickpea "tuna" a go

By

1 Minutes Read

a picture of a bowl of vegan chickpea 'tuna' made with celery, onion, dulse flakes, and lemon This mashed chickpea filling is meaty, tasty, and full of plant protein - Media Credit: Amber Asakura
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Chickpeas are a staple food in the vegan community and across various cultures worldwide. Known for their almost meaty texture, subtle yet nutty flavor, and versatility, these affordable legumes work well in a wide variety of dishes. In this case, chickpeas (also known as garbanzo beans) are exceptional as a replacement for tuna in this quick chickpea tuna recipe. It comes from Clean Food Dirty Girl and capitalizes on the texture of chickpeas for this tasty filling.

Read more: 6 Cheap Vegan Chickpea Recipes

This recipe is quick and easy to make. It involves mashing chickpeas and combining them with seasonings to create a tasty filling for sandwiches and baked potatoes. The filling also works great in a chickpea “tuna” salad and as a dip with your choice of chips or veggies.

Read more: 5 High Protein Vegan Sandwiches

Quick chickpea tuna

Whip out your food processor and prepare to make arguably the easiest chickpea 'tuna' recipe out there. Make it from scratch with simple ingredients like celery, onion, and lemon juice added to your chickpeas. You can add a hint of the ocean to this dish using dulse flakes. These flakes are simply dried dulse seaweed made into a powder for seasoning. The dulse flakes will give your chickpea mash a wonderful umami flavor alongside the fresh veggies.
a picture of a bowl of vegan chickpea 'tuna' made with celery, onion, dulse flakes, and lemon
No ratings yet

Ingredients

  • 3 cups canned chickpeas drained and rinsed
  • 1 cup celery chopped
  • ¼ cup red onion diced
  • 2 tbsp parsley chopped
  • 2 tbsp green onion finely chopped
  • 2 tsp lemon juice
  • 1 tsp dulse flakes or powder
  • ½ tsp salt

Instructions

  • Drain and rinse the chickpeas and place them into a food processor. Pulse several times, just until the beans are mashed up. Do not over process or you'll have hummus.
  • Transfer the beans to a large mixing bowl and add the celery, onion, parsley, green onion, lemon juice, dulse flakes, and salt.
  • Stir everything to mix and taste for seasoning.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty GirlStart a trial to Plant Fueled Life for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

Read more: 10 Vegan Summer Recipes

Tagged

chickpea tuna

chickpeas

high protein

plant based food

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Molly Patrick

Molly Patrick is the co-founder of Clean Food Dirty Girl and a certified life coach. She's dedicated her life to helping people eat more plants while celebrating human imperfection. She grew up in New Mexico on five acres of land. While her parents hand built their home out of mud, straw, and rocks, they lived in a teepee and made do without electricity, plumbing, or hot water. She has never eaten meat, and she has plenty of incense, herb bundles, singing bowls, and crystals in her (fully functional) house. She's been alcohol and cigarette-free since June 14th, 2015. She and her team created Plant Fueled Life, which houses thousands of recipes and hundreds of meal plans, all plant-based and oil-free.

More by Molly Patrick

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active