Try This Easy Vegan Chickpea ‘Tuna’ Recipe

Chickpeas are a staple food in the vegan community and across various cultures worldwide. Known for their almost meaty texture, subtle yet nutty flavor, and versatility, these affordable legumes work well in a wide variety of dishes. In this case, chickpeas (also known as garbanzo beans) are exceptional as a replacement for tuna in this quick chickpea tuna recipe. It comes from Clean Food Dirty Girl and capitalizes on the texture of chickpeas for this tasty filling.
This recipe is quick and easy to make. It involves mashing chickpeas and combining them with seasonings to create a tasty filling for sandwiches and baked potatoes. The filling also works great in a chickpea “tuna” salad and as a dip with your choice of chips or veggies.
Quick chickpea tuna
Ingredients
- 3 cups canned chickpeas drained and rinsed
- 1 cup celery chopped
- ¼ cup red onion diced
- 2 tbsp parsley chopped
- 2 tbsp green onion finely chopped
- 2 tsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp dulse flakes or powder
- ½ tsp salt
Instructions
- Drain and rinse the chickpeas and place them into a food processor. Pulse several times, just until the beans are mashed up. Do not over process or you'll have hummus.
- Transfer the beans to a large mixing bowl and add the celery, onion, parsley, green onion, lemon juice, dulse flakes, and salt.
- Stir everything to mix and taste for seasoning.
This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Plant Fueled Life for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.
