Are you looking for something super simple yet warm and filling for dinner tonight? What better than a one-pot lentil dahl to keep you satisfied on nights when cooking feels less than appealing? This lazy lentil dahl recipe by BOSH! is both effortless to put together and perfect for meal prepping, too.

Made with a combination of spices, spinach, tomatoes, and coconut milk, this South Asian dish is just perfect for chilly evenings. With the ability to make large batches of this recipe with ease, the whole family can enjoy this tasty vegan dish.

So, what is dahl?

Dahl, or “dal” and “dhal,” are terms to refer to dried and split legumes and to describe South Asian dishes made with these split pulses, such as dal soup or dahl curry — like the one you’ll be making this evening.

Health benefits of lentils

Lentils are legumes, often dried in bulk or canned, and are packed with protein and fiber. They have been a staple in human diets for thousands of years and continue to be a popular plant-based protein source for people worldwide.

The three most common types of lentils you’ll find in your grocery store are red, brown, and green lentils. These pulses also come with a fairly mild flavor profile and can easily absorb other flavors.

Lentils are favored amongst vegans for their nutrients, protein, and fiber. Not to mention how easily accessible and affordable they are.

You’ll find these legumes are made up of more than 25 percent protein, are a good source of iron, and are low in fat. They also aid in digestion and provide the body with essential amino acids.

Lazy lentil dahl recipe

This easy-to-make, one pan lentil dahl recipe is warm, nourishing, and affordable. Enjoy classic South Asian flavors of rich coconut and tomato with this effortless dinnertime treat. No ratings yet Duration 45 mins Servings 4 people Ingredients 250 grams red lentils

1 onion

30 gram piece of ginger

3 cloves of garlic

2 green chilis

2 tsp cumin seeds

1½ tsp tumeric powder

400 gram can of cherry tomatoes

2 vegetable stock cubes

3 blocks of frozen spinach

400 ml tin of coconut milk

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper Instructions Prepare the ingredients Fill a large bowl with cold water, add your lentils, and use your hands to rinse the lentils. Repeat this once or twice until the water is clear. (Optionally, you can rinse the lentils in a sieve under cold running water.)

Then, peel and roughly chop the onion, ginger, and garlic and set aside. Follow that by deseeding and roughly chopping the green chili. For the dahl Preheat the oven to 200°C on the fan setting.

Take your baking dish and place the lentils, onion, ginger, garlic, and chili in there, followed by the rest of the dahl ingredients.

Give it a quick stir, then boil the kettle and pour 400ml of boiling water into the baking dish. Next, cover with foil and bake in the hot oven for 25 minutes.

After 25 minutes, carefully remove the baking dish from the oven, take off the foil, stir once more, and return to the oven for another 15 minutes or until the lentils are tender. Once fully cooked, finish the dahl with the juice of a lime and salt and peper to taste.

Serve with coconut yogurt and flatbreads for dipping. Enjoy.

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH. You can view the original recipe here.

