Dinner Vegan Recipes

Caramelized Onion Butter Beans

Enjoy this budget-friendly butter bean recipe full of plant protein

a bowl of caramelized onion butter beans made with sun-dried tomatoes and jammy onions Enjoy these beans with your favorite side - Media Credit: Catherine Perez
For a high-protein vegan dinner, try these caramelized onion butter beans. They come from the vegan cookbook Peaceful Kitchen by Catherine Perez, who runs the Plant-Based RD blog. Butter beans are an excellent source of plant-based protein, fiber, and essential minerals like iron, manganese, and magnesium. They also happen to be a budget-friendly option with an excellent creamy texture and mild flavor.

Beans are a great addition to any meal. In this recipe, they’re paired with caramelized onions, which add a jammy sweetness and depth that make this dish a comforting option for cold weather. To make these caramelized onion butter beans, cook the onions slowly until they’re golden and sweet, then add garlic and sun-dried tomatoes for a rich, savory base. The addition of balsamic glaze and nutritional yeast creates a beautifully balanced sauce with hints of umami.

Stirring in butter beans and a bit of bouillon transforms this simple dish into a flavorful, nourishing meal that’s both satisfying and easy to prepare. Perfect for chilly nights, this dish serves up warmth and comfort with minimal effort. Serve it with toasted sourdough and a sprinkle of vegan Parmesan, and you have a hearty dinner that’s sure to please. With its simple, affordable ingredients and rich flavors, this recipe is an ideal addition to any vegan meal rotation.

Caramelized onion butter beans

There's nothing better than a simple, flavorful, and filling bean recipe. Enjoy the intense flavors of caramelized onions and sun-dried tomatoes paired with ultra-creamy beans.
a bowl of caramelized onion butter beans made with sun-dried tomatoes and jammy onions
No ratings yet
Cook Time50 minutes
Prep Time5 minutes
Servings2

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 large yellow onion thinly sliced
  • Kosher salt to taste
  • 4 garlic cloves thinly sliced
  • ¼ cup sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil julienned
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • ½ teaspoon fennel seeds optional
  • ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes optional
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic glaze
  • 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast
  • 1 15-ounce can butter beans drained and rinsed
  • ½ vegetable bouillon cube or vegan “beef” bouillon cube or ½ teaspoon vegetable bouillon paste
  • Freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • Toasted sourdough bread for serving
  • Vegan Parmesan cheese grated, for serving

Instructions

  • Heat a medium skillet over medium heat, then add the oil to warm through. Once the oil is hot, add the onion slices, give them a good stir in the oil, and spread them out evenly in the pan.
  • Allow the onions to cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 to 10 minutes or until you start noticing some brown streaks coating the bottom of the pan. Lower the heat to medium-low, add a pinch of salt and continue to cook for 20 minutes until the onions develop a deeper golden-brown color, stirring every few minutes to make sure that the onions don’t burn or stick too much to the pan. If the onions are sticking too much, add 1 to 2 tablespoons water to the pan as needed.
  • Add the garlic and sauté with the onions for 3 to 5 minutes or until they become fragrant and have softened.
  • Stir in the sun-dried tomatoes and oregano, as well as the fennel seeds and red pepper flakes (if using), and continue to sauté for about 2 minutes.
  • Add the balsamic glaze, nutritional yeast, butter beans, bouillon cube, and ¾ cup water, then stir well to combine.
  • Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes. To thicken the broth, lightly mash a few butter beans with the back of your cooking spoon and stir everything to combine. Cook for an additional 5 minutes until your mixture is at your desired consistency.
  • Serve a portion of the beans with some toasted bread, a pinch of black pepper, and vegan Parmesan cheese and enjoy.

Excerpted from Peaceful Kitchen by Catherine Perez and reprinted with permission from HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Copyright 2024.

