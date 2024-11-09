X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Baked Hummus Pasta

Pasta bakes are a great fall dinner - and adding hummus into the mix takes this dish to new heights

a baked hummus pasta dish with hummus, sun-dried tomatoes, tomato, rigatoni, and basil This pasta bake is perfect for casual dinners with family - Media Credit: Catherine Perez
Pasta bakes are perfect for chilly nights, and this baked hummus pasta dish is no exception. The recipe comes from Peaceful Kitchen by Catherine Perez at Plant-Based RD. It combines creamy hummus – a beloved Middle Eastern spread – with a classic tomato-based pasta, creating a delicious fusion of Italian flavors and protein-rich chickpeas.

For this vegan recipe, you’ll use Italian-inspired ingredients like cherry tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, basil, oregano, rosemary, lemon, and garlic. Mix these with hummus and nutritional yeast for a cheesy touch, then toss in perfectly al dente rigatoni. The result is a comforting, protein-packed dish that’s both satisfying and flavorful.

You can make your own hummus by blending chickpeas, tahini, lemon, garlic, and salt, or simply use your favorite store-bought version. This baked hummus pasta is versatile, wholesome, and easy to prepare – ideal for cozy evenings.

Baked hummus pasta

This baked hummus pasta is comforting, high in protein, and flavorful. Choose your favorite hummus for this bake recipe and enjoy the mix of Middle Eastern and Italian flavors.
a baked hummus pasta dish with hummus, sun-dried tomatoes, tomato, rigatoni, and basil
Cook Time40 minutes
Prep Time10 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • Kosher salt to taste
  • 2 pints cherry tomatoes
  • 4 garlic cloves
  • 2 to 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 cup hummus
  • ½ teaspoon dried basil
  • ½ teaspoon dried oregano
  • ½ teaspoon dried rosemary
  • 8 ounces rigatoni
  • cup sun-dried tomatoes julienned
  • 3 tablespoons nutritional yeast
  • 5 to 6 fresh basil leaves chiffonade* see note
  • Juice of ½ lemon
  • Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 400ºF and bring a large pot of water generously seasoned with salt to a boil on the stovetop.
  • To an 8 × 12 × 2-inch baking dish, add the cherry tomatoes and garlic, drizzle with 1 tablespoon of oil, and toss to combine.
  • Make a well in the center of the baking dish and spoon in the hummus. Top the hummus with the basil, oregano, and rosemary, and drizzle with the remaining 1 to 2 tablespoons oil, then place in the oven to bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until the tomatoes are blistered and juicy.
  • While the hummus bakes, prepare your pasta according to package instructions, cooking it until the pasta is al dente and reserving 1 cup of the pasta water before draining.
  • Once the tomatoes and hummus are done, carefully mash your tomatoes and garlic with a fork, then mix it with the hummus.
  • Add the reserved pasta water, sun-dried tomatoes, and nutritional yeast, and stir well to combine. Pour in the cooked pasta, thinly sliced basil, and lemon juice, then toss to coat in the sauce.
  • Adjust salt and pepper to taste, then serve immediately.
NOTE: To chiffonade your basil, stack your basil leaves together, then roll them up into a log. Using a sharp knife, thinly slice the leaves from one end of the roll to the other to get nice, thin strips.

Excerpted from Peaceful Kitchen by Catherine Perez and reprinted with permission from HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Copyright 2024.

The Author

Catherine Perez

Catherine Perez earned a Master’s degree in Human Nutrition at Drexel University and has worked as an outpatient cardiology dietitian, a grocery store dietitian, corporate dietitian, and virtual nutrition counselor. Her education informed creative, nutritious recipes she started sharing @plantbasedrd on Instagram and on the Plant-Based RD blog and newsletter. Her work has appeared in Shape, MindBodyGreen, and the Wall Street Journal. Her vegan cookbook Peaceful Kitchen is a New York Times Bestseller.

