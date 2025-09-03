10 Vegan Lunchbox Ideas Kids Will Love

Short on lunch inspiration? These vegan lunchbox ideas kids will love make it easy to pack meals that are fun, filling, and wholesome. Parents and guardians know how tricky it can be to keep school lunches fresh and exciting, especially when following a plant-based diet.

This list offers a mix of easy sandwiches, fruity bakes, crunchy snacks, and sweet treats that all travel well. Each idea is simple to prepare, and most use ingredients you probably already have at home. They’re designed to be kid-friendly in flavor and texture, but adults will enjoy them too.

The focus here is on practical recipes that fit neatly into lunchboxes, hold up well until midday, and keep kids energized. Quick to pack and easy to eat, they’re the kind of meals that make school days smoother for everyone.

Summer blueberry loaf

Kathleen Ballard Photography This family-friendly loaf is an excellent weekend treat

A vegan blueberry loaf is perfect for a week of lunchboxes. This recipe by Ellen Kanner is easy to make and can be cut up into slices and portioned for multiple days. The batter comes together quickly, with orange juice and vegan yogurt keeping it moist while blueberries add bursts of flavor. It’s simple, packable, and freezer-friendly.

Find the recipe here.

Epic veggie sandwich

Nassima Rothacker For a flavor-packed lunch, make this epic veggie sandwich

Try this epic veggie sandwich by Bettina Campolucci Bordi for a veggie-packed sandwich. Thick bread holds a rainbow of crisp vegetables, while beetroot hummus brings color and depth. Optional pumpkin seed pesto takes it up a notch, making this sandwich vibrant, filling, and perfect for tucking into a lunchbox.

Find the recipe here.

Gluten-free lemon poppy seed muffins

Amber Asakura If you prefer to limit your sugar intake, these muffins are for you

Having a batch of gluten-free and vegan lemon poppy seed muffins on hand makes breakfast and lunchtime easy when everyone gets busy. This recipe from Clean Food Dirty Girl blends oats, dates, and applesauce into a light batter with lemon zest and crunchy seeds. The result is golden, fluffy muffins with a fresh citrus kick.

Find the recipe here.

Carrot bacon BLT

Romy London Carrots are more versatile than you think

This carrot bacon BLT by Romy London shows how simple vegetables can transform a classic. Smoky carrot ribbons, marinated and baked until crisp, replace bacon without losing flavor. Layered with lettuce, tomato, and vegan mayo on toasted bread, it’s a clever, tasty spin on the beloved BLT.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan oatmeal cookie granola

Elaine Skiadas This granola is perfect for breakfast or as a snack

For a crunchy and nutritious treat, pack this vegan oatmeal cookie granola by Elaine Skiadas for lunch. Oats, nuts, and seeds are baked with maple syrup and almond butter into golden clusters. Sweet, crisp, and protein-rich, it’s perfect for snacking straight from the container.

Find the recipe here.

Apple chickpea salad sandwich

Kiki Nelson Give this apple and chickpea salad sandwich a go for lunch

An apple and chickpea salad sandwich is a sweet and savory addition to lunchtime, full of plant protein. Kiki Nelson combines mashed chickpeas with crisp apple, celery, and coconut yogurt for a creamy filling. Piled onto bread with lettuce and sprouts, it’s fresh and keeps well for meal prep.

Find the recipe here.

Zero-waste vegan cake pops

Natlicious Food Use desiccated coconut, chopped nuts, cocoa nibs, or melted chocolate for your cake pop coating

No waste cake pops make for a great lunchbox treat. This recipe from Natlicious Food turns leftover cake into bite-sized snacks mixed with hazelnut spread. Rolled in coconut, nuts, or dipped in chocolate, they’re fun, customizable, and a clever way to cut food waste while making something sweet.

Find the recipe here.

Tofu taste cubes

Maya Sozer You can easily add these tofu taste cubes to salads and greens

These tofu taste cubes make for a great sandwich, bagel, or wrap filling. The recipe from Maya Sozer turns plain tofu into something punchy with a smoky, spiced sauce and tender veggies. They’re quick to cook, high in protein, and just as good piled on bread as they are tossed into bowls.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan rice krispie treats

Zacchary Bird These 4-ingredient rice krispie treats are fun to make and perfect for a school treat

Vegan rice krispie treats are essential childhood treats, and this recipe by Zacchary Bird is a must-try. With just vegan marshmallows, butter, and cereal, these come together in minutes. Press the mix into trays, let them chill, then cut into bars. Fun, sweet, and perfect for kids’ lunches.

Find the recipe here.

20-minute Caesar smashed chickpea sandwiches

Kim Schaffer Photography This sandwich is sure to be a hit at lunchtime

The last recipe on this list of vegan lunchbox ideas that kids will love is this Caesar smashed chickpea sandwich by Brandi Doming. Creamy and tangy, it mixes mashed chickpeas with cashew-based Caesar dressing and red onion. Spread onto bread, layer with toppings, and you’ve got an easy, protein-rich sandwich.

Find the recipe here.

