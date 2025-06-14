This epic veggie sandwich is perfect for lunch, whether you’re packing it for work or heading out for a picnic. It uses crunchy, colorful veggies like tomato, red onion, yellow bell pepper, and lettuce. Everything is layered between thick slices of good-quality bread, with an optional spread of pumpkin seed pesto to kick up the flavor.

What really makes this sandwich stand out is the beetroot hummus. It’s smooth, creamy, and full of flavor from tahini, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, and a little garlic. Capers add a salty edge that brings it all together. You can make the hummus in advance and keep it in the fridge for up to a week.

Sandwiches are simple, but this epic veggie sandwich proves they don’t have to be boring. It’s messy in the best way and packed with texture and taste. Easy to prep, easy to eat, and full of plants – this recipe comes from Happy Vegan Food by Bettina Campolucci Bordi and makes a great go-to when you want something fast and fresh.

Assemble your veggie sandwich

This epic veggie sandwich has everything you want in a good summer sandwich: crunch, freshness, tang, and saltiness. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients 2 slices of red onion

2 slices of tomato

2 slices of yellow bell pepper

2 lettuce leaves

4 slices of good-quality shop-bought bread

2 tablespoons pumpkin seed pesto optional For the ultimate hummus 200 g (7 oz / 1½ cups) tinned chickpeas, drained

3 tablespoons light tahini

Juice of 1 lemon

5 tablespoons water

½ garlic clove peeled

1 beetroot chopped

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon capers chopped

Pink Himalayan salt and black pepper to taste Instructions Prepare all the veggies that are going into your epic sandwich and set aside.

For the hummus, add all the ingredients to a blender and blitz until you have a lovely smooth hummus texture, then set aside.

Now get 2 pieces of bread and spread them with pumpkin seed pesto (if using) and top with the hummus. Layer with veggies in between. Add a sprinkle of salt and pepper to taste before adding the top of the sandwich and giving it a good squeeze.

This is not date food – it is messy, gooey and absolutely yummy! Tip: The hummus is a great standby ingredient and will last for up to a week, covered, in the fridge. Add it to bowl food, toast or use it as a dip.

This recipe is republished with permission from Happy Vegan Food by Bettina Campolucci Bordi (Hardie Grant, £15), Photography © Nassima Rothacker.

